Icy storm kill at least 12 pipo for US

Di death of at least Twelve pipo for America ahead of di holiday weekend don dey linked to di icy winter storm.

Around 200 million Americans dey feel di icy grip and more dan 1.5 million pipo no get light and dem also cancel thousands of flights on Friday.

Di storm dey extend to more dan 2,000 miles (3,200km) from Texas to Quebec.

One bomb cyclone, wen atmospheric pressure crash, don bring severe snowstorm conditions to di Great Lakes for di US-Canada border.

Canada, Ontario and Quebec dey bear di brunt of di Arctic blast, and hundreds of thousands no get light.

Many areas of di kontri from British Columbia to Newfoundland, dey under extreme cold and winter storm warnings.

Di US National Weather Service (NWS) tok on Friday say map "show one of di greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever".

Wetin Temperatures for some areas be?

Temperatures for Elk Park, Montana, don drop to -50F (-45C), while di town of Hell, Michigan, dey frozen.

Na 1F (-17C) for di community wey snow don cover on Friday night. Emily, one bartender for Smitty's Hell Saloon, told BBC say: "E cold well-well for hia, but we dey get a hell of a time."

For South Dakota, snowed-in Native Americans burned clothes for warmth after running out of fuel, said tribal officials.

Dem forecast heavy snowfall for areas like Pennsylvania and Michigan. Buffalo, New York, dey expect at least 35in (89cm).

More dan eight million pipo still dey under severe snowstorm warnings, said the NWS. tok

Dem don also see Coastal flooding for New England, New York and New Jersey.

In di Pacific Northwest, some residents dey do ice-skating for di frozen streets for Seattle and Portland.

Even di usually milder southern states of Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Georgia dey experience hard-freeze warnings.

Deaths and oda tins wey di Icy storm don cause

Some number of deaths don happun wey dey related to di storm and e involve road traffic accidents, including one 50-car pile-up for Ohio wey kill two motorists.

Travelling problems dey across di kontri sake of shortage of snow plough operators, as pipo dey blame di low pay wey dem dey get.

More dan 5,600 US flights dey cancelled on Friday, according to di tracking site FlightAware, as flyers dey battle to reach dia homes for Christmas.

As at yesterday (Friday) night one million customers no get electricity across di US, according to PowerOutage.us.

Utilities throughout di Tennessee Valley dey implementing rolling blackouts to save power.

Di National Weather Service say more dan 100 daily cold temperature records fit dey di same or even fit even set new record over di next few days.

Temperatures now don match record wey don last for decades.

Denver, Colorado, dropped to -24F on Thursday, im lowest point since di 1990s.

Craig McBrierty, wey dey 34 years, wey originally come from Scotland, but dey love for Denver now tell BBC say e dey "colder dan I don ever experience". Wichita, Kansas, record dia coldest wind chill (-32F) since 2000, Nashville, Tennessee, see say dia temperatures drop to below zero for di first time in 26 years.