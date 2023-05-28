'I dey comot office wit Nigeria better dan 2015' - Buhari tok for farewell broadcast

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria presidency

Author, Jelilat Olawale

Role, Senior Journalist, BBC News Pidgin



33 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria President Muhammdu Buhari say e dey confident say e dey leave di kontri better for 2023 dan e meet am for 2015 when e enta office.

Oga Buhari tok dis on Sunday morning for im farewell message to di kontri pipo as di 5th democratically elected president since Nigeria return to democracy for 1999.

E spend eight years for power as a civilian.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu dey take over as di Commandant-in-Chief of di Armed Forces on 29 May.

Di 80-year-old say e dey fulfilled say im goment don begin ''Nigeria Re-Birth by taking di initial critical steps and I dey convince say in-coming administration go fast di pace of dis walk to see a Nigeria wey fulfil im destiny to be a great nation.''

Dis na some of di oda thing wey di outgoing president touch on for im last broadcast:

Call for unity

Di president use im last speech to shine light on why unity dey important for Nigeria.

E say everyone gatz come together to make di kontri better.

President Buhari drop message for di candidates wey contest for di February presidential election say make dem all accept di whetever di decision dem sama dem for di election petition tribunal ''and join hand to build a better Nigeria''

E tok further say even though dem bin argue and disagree during campaign, e sure am say dem never disagree say Nigeria gatz be bettter.

''During campaigns, we bin argue and disagree on how to make Nigeria better but we never disagree or get any doubts say Nigeria gatz dey better.

''As your President, I call on all of us to bring to bear di strength of our individualism, di power of our unity, di convictions of our beliefs to make Nigeria work better and together with one spirit and one purpose.'' E tok.

Kidnapping

President Buhari no forget to mention di ordeal of di plenti pikin wey jaguda pipo bin kidnap from dia homes and wey never still come back.

According to di UN children's organisation, Unicef, thousands of school pikin dem bin dey abducted between December 2020 and September 2021.

E say e still dey mourn for di pikin dem and dia parents.

Oga Buhari say security pipo no dey rest on dis mata.

''Up-till now, I still dey grieve for our children wey still dey for captivity, mourn with parents, friends and relatives of all dos wey don loss loved ones during di days of di senseless brigandage and carnage. For all wey still dey under unlawful captivity our Security Agencies dey work round di clock to secure dia release unharmed.''

Economy

President Buhari believe say di kontri economy don become more resilient under im goment.

E say dis na because dem bin out ''various strategies in place to make sure say our economy remain afloat during di cases of global economic downturns.''

Di president tok sorry say e know say dem bin make some ''difficult choices'' wey lead to ''temporary pain and suffering'' on di pipo.

But, e believe say dis choices wey dem make to revamp di economy bin dey successful as dem get ''di results wey dem bin desire''

E add : ''we increase di ability of di poor and rural Nigerians to earn a living, provide more food for millions for our villages and give our women opportunities to earn a living.''