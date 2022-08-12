Why Johnson & Johnson wan stop to dey sell Talcum powder

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

15 minutes wey don pass

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) go stop to dey make and sell dia talc-based baby powder around di world from next year.

Dis announcement dey come more dan two years after di healthcare giant stop to dey sell di product for US.

J&J dey face tens of thousands of lawsuits from women wey allege say dia talcum powder contain asbestos and cause dem to develop ovarian cancer.

But di company re-state again dia view dat years of independent research show say di product dey safe to use.

"As part of one worldwide portfolio assessment, we don make di commercial decision to change to all cornstarch-based baby powder portfolio," di company tok for one statement.

J&J add say already cornstarch-based baby powder dey sell for kontries around di world.

At di same time J&J re-state dia position say dia baby powder dey safe to use:

"Our position on di safety of our cosmetic talc remain unchanged."

"We stand firmly behind di decades of independent scientific analysis by medical experts around di world wey confirm talc-based Johnson baby powder dey safe, no contain asbestos, and no dey cause cancer," dem tok.

For 2020, J&J tok say dem go stop to dey sel dia talc baby powder for US and Canada because demand don fall sake of wetin dem call "misinformation" about di safety of di product as plenti legal cases dey come up.

At dat time di firm tok say dem go continue to sell dia talc-based baby powder for UK and di rest of di world.

Di company dey face lawsuits from consumers and dia survivors wey claim say J&J talc products cause cancer sake of contamination with asbestos.

Dem dey mine Talc from di earth and dem dey find am for seams close to dat of asbestos, wey be material known to cause cancer.

One 2018 investigation by Reuters news agency claim sayJ&J dey know for decades say asbestos deypresent for dia talc products.

Reuters say internal company records, trial testimony and oda evidence show dat from at least 1971 to di early 2000s, J&J raw talc and finished powders sometimes test positive for small amounts of asbestos.

In response to evidence of asbestos contamination wey dem present for court rooms, media reports and to US lawmakers, di company don repeatedly deny di allegations.

Dem don dey sell Johnson Baby Powder for almost 130 years and e don become one symbol of di company family-friendly image.