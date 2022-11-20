BTS Star Jung Kook totori fans for di 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, BTS J﻿ung Kook open di 2022 World Cup wit im World Cup song Dreamers

36 minutes wey don pass

BTS star Jung Kook na im first perform for di opening ceremony of di 2022 FIFA World Cup for Qatar.

Di member of di South Korean boy band group perform di official World Cup song Dreamers as e thrill di audience for di Al Bayt stadium.

Jung Kook perform di official World Cup song Dreamers wit Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi.

Thousands of fans sing and dance to di song wey Qatar use welcome 31 kontris come di World Cup.

Di 25-year-old bin release di track for FIFA World Cup 2022 wey im title Dreamers on di opening day of di Qatar World Cup.

Di song highlight optimism wey every World Cup dey bring every four years.

“Look who we be, we be di dreamers, we go make am happun cause we believe am, ” na how di song take start.

World Cups dey always get landmark tracks like Wavin Flag and Waka Waka for 2010 to di Cup of Life for 1998 and dis track go be anoda addition to di collection.

Di World Cup opening ceremony take place on November 20, ahead of di opening Group A match between host Qatar and Ecuador.