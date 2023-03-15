How rivals kill Bob Junior di lion wey be 'king' of di Serengeti

Wia dis foto come from, Rajabu Hussein

one hour wey don pass

Rivals don kill one lion wey many pipo sabi as di king of di Serengeti

Tour operators and visitors wey dey visit di national park don since pay tribute to di “legendary" Bob Junior – wey dem also sabi as Snyggve - online.

Di "photogenic" and "coolest cat" for di Serengeti, Bob Jr bin get one fearsome reputation among im rivals and don rule for seven years wit di help of im brother, Tryggve.

Believe be say na younger rivals kill di two of dem.

"Dem bin wan overthrow Bob Junior," Serengeti conservation officer Fredy Shirima tell di BBC.

"Dis incidents normally dey happun wen di head of a pride become old or sometimes wen di oda male lions no dey happy wit im control ova a large territory," e add.

"Dem assume say im brother also meet di same fate, but we are trying to confam dis," Oga Shirima tok, e add say dem kill two of dem separately but di attack dey coordinated.

Some conservationists say Bob Junior – wey dey 10 years old and named afta im papa Bob Marley - show im celebrity status because im always dey easy to spot.

Report be say Bob Junior no put up a fight wen dem attack and kill am on Sunday.

Wildlife officials dey prepare one special burial on a day wey dem neva announce.

Di Serengeti for northern Tanzania na home to about 3,000 lions, and e dey popular wit local and foreign tourists.

Dem don begin post tributes to di fallen king online, including by tour operators.

Di death of Bob Junior, remind us how di death of one safari Lion, Rolo, for West Midland for January also shake im fans. Pipo enta social media to also pay tribute.

Anoda Lion wey also shake di world afta im death na Cecil di lion wey die for Zimbabwe for 2015. Im death spark protest.

Wetin happun to Rolo?

Di death of Rolo, king of beast

Wia dis foto come from, West Midland Safari and Leisure Park Wetin we call dis foto, Rolo bin dey slow down sake of old age

Di death of Rolo, one rare white male lion for West Midland Safari Park for January shake many pipo including tourists.

Di safari park say Rolo die of old age. Im bin recently turn 20, di Bewdley visitor attraction tok, "a grand old age for any lion".

"We go miss seeing am and hearing im roar across di park," add head of wildlife Angela Potter, while visitors pay tribute on social media.

"Rolo na such a special lion and we look forward to see am every time we visit di park and to hear im magnificent roar," one of dem tok.

Although Rolo don slow down for im latter years, im still be "magnificent" and respected presence within di pride, Ms Potter tok.

"Di keepers love am, some of dem bin work wit am for many years, and e go greet dm every morning," she add.

Carnivore keeper Phoebe Barker tok dat time say na "monumental loss", wit di animal "missed and loved dearly".

"E never dey easy to say goodbye but na absolute pleasure to work so closely wit am and hear im roar almost every day," she add.

Park visitors also take to social media to offer commiserations and share memories.

"We don love am for so many years and go miss am so much," one visitor write.

Another one say: "Im definitely be my favourite animal for di safari park, I dey always look forward to see am di most.”

Killing of Cecil di lion make pipo protest

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Cecil na major tourist attraction for Zimbabwe famous Hwange National Park

One US dentist kill Cecil for Zimbabwe for 2015.

Cecil na major tourist attraction for Hwange National Park - Zimbabwe's largest game reserve.

Di 13-year-old animal dey known for being friendly towards visitors

Believe be say, Walter Palmer wey come from di state of Minnesota bin get money of about £32,000 to hunt lions for di wild.

Cecil, di lion wey im shoot, dey popular sake of im large size and distinctive black mane.

Oga Palmer tok dat time say im bin think say di hunt dey legal and im no sabi say di lion dey protected.

Di death of Cecil death cause huge reaction from many on social media, sotee tens of thousands of pipo sign one petition say make dem punish Cecil killer for wetin im do.

Before im death, im bin dey lead two prides wey contain six lionesses and 12 cubs along wit anoda lion, Jericho

Oxford University bin dey monitor am as part of one study into lion conservation.

One lion researcher Andrew Loveridge even write one book wia im reveal some 'unreported details' about how Walter Palmer kill Cecil.