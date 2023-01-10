'I take responsibility for my mistake' - Meek Mill apologise for video shoot inside Ghana presidential palace

Wia dis foto come from, @MEEKMILL/INSTAGRAM

one hour wey don pass

US rapper Meek Mill don apologise sake of say im secretly film one music video inside Ghana presidential palace also known as Jubilee House.

Di star cause kasala wit di video. Inside di video, di rapper dey sing for di palace corridor and halls and even behind di presidential lectern.

Dem accuse am say e rubbish di Jubilee House while MPs raise questions about di potential security risks.

For inside one statement, Mill tok say im go take “responsibility for my mistake”.

“To di pipo of Ghana, no video wey I drop ever mean to disrespect di pipo of Ghana,” e write.

“Di fastest way to make connection na through music and I bin wan do dat wit displaying art. I dey in my 30s from America and I bin no know much about di lifestyle.”

E add say officials for Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo fit no dey aware say im dey shoot music video. E tok say di set-up na “small camera and one pikin”.

Di president office neva comment on di tori; and Mill don remove di video from Instagram.

Mill, wey dem born as Robert Rihmeek Williams for South Philadelphia, travel to Ghana last year December afta im find out for one ancestry test say im be 18% Ghanaian.

Im perform for di Afronation concert for Accra, im ride dirt bikes for di city streets and later dem invite am to see Jubilee House.

Mill upload di video im film during di visit on Instagram on Sunday and dis one cause anger for di West African kontri.

‘Fire dem immediately’

One member of parliament for di North Tongu district, Samuel Okudzeto say: “All di pipo wey dey responsible for dis despicable desecration of di Jubilee House by Meek Mill gazz dey fired immediately.”

"How dose explicit lyrics from di president lectern project Ghana positively? Ghana seat of goment no be high security installation again?"

Di MP, wey im NDC party dey in opposition to di President's National Patriotic Party, say im go call for one inquiry into di incident wen Parliament return from break.

"We go insist say all those wey masterminded dis national disgrace and international embarrassment dey brought to book," im tell Accra Joy FM radio station.

Ghana former deputy Chief of Staff Alex Segbefia agree say di video dey "unnecessary and dey unacceptable in any shape or form".

Social activist Julius Kwame Anthony add say "to see one foreign musician on di pulpit of di president" na "shocking" incident wey "dey sink our kontri to a new depth".

"I no tink say under any circumstance, Ghanaian musician [like] Shatta Wale or Stormboy go dey allowed on di pulpit of di President of di United States. E no go happun.

For im statement, Mill explain say im bin dey excited to share im experiences in Ghana wit di world.

"For America we no know say dis bin exist and we dey excited to show am sake of say dem no sabi Ghana well for our media! So I go take responsibility for my mistake! E no dey intentional.

"We go still push to make di connection between black pipo for America and Africa," e add.