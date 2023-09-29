Authorities arrest man in connection to Tupac Shakur murder for 1996 - reports

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Police for Las Vegas still dey investigate Tupac Shakur death for one drive-by shooting wey happun for 1996

Author, Andre Rhoden-Paul

Role, BBC News

29 September 2023, 18:27 WAT New Informate 4 minutes wey don pass

Police for Las Vegas don reportedly arrest one man wey get hand for di murder of rapper Tupac Shakur nearly three decades ago.

Dem bin shoot di hip-hop legend fours times for one drive by-shooting inside Las Vegas for 1996.

On Friday morning, Las Vegas police arrest one man over im death, according to sources wey tok to AP news agency.

Shakur, wey be one of hip-hop most acclaimed rappers bin dey only 25 years wen im die.

Dem neva still know who kill am.

Im die on 13 September 1996, a week afta dem shoot am four times inside im car wen im dey wait for red light.

For one separate report, ABC News reference one senior law official wey confam say dem don arrest one suspect in connection wit di murder of Shakur and say dem go announce charges on Friday afternoon.

Di death of di rapper, one of di ogbone hip-hop pesin, don inspire several documentaries.

Shakur bin sell more dan 75 million records worldwide, im bin dey enjoy chart success wit hits including California Love, All Eyez On Me and Changes.