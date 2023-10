Who be Ilebaye, di 22-year-old wey win BBNaija All Stars season

Wia dis foto come from, Ilebaye/Instagram

2 October 2023, 09:46 WAT New Informate one minute wey don pass

Afta 70 days, Ilebaye Odiniya, wey pipo dey call di “Genz baddie” win di Big Brother Naija reality TV show, All Stars edition for 2023.

Di 22-year-old wey bin di youngest housemate compete against 23 oda housemates, wey some of dem bin strong contenders both outside and inside di Biggie house.

On Sunday, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu wey be di host of di show annonce ontop stage say na Ilebaye win di reality TV show, wit di highest vote of 30.08%, while her strongest contender wey be di winner of BBN of 2019 edition “Pepper Dem”, Mercy Eke get 23.48% vote as first runner-up.

During di 70 days run of di show, Ilebaye give viewers some interesting highlights inside Biggie house as she dey jolly and sometimes enta middle of controversies for di show.

Who be Ilebaye Odiniya?

Her name na Ilebaye Precious Odiniya, she be from Igala tribe from Olamaboro local government area in Kogi State.