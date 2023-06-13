Guinness World Records confam Hilda Baci as di new record holder for longest cooking marathon individual category

Guinness World Records don confam Hilda Baci as di new record holder for longest cooking marathon individual category.

Dem announce am on Tuesday.

Hilda Baci become di most popular pesin for Nigeria wit her attempt.

Di chef wey her real name na Hilda Effiong Bassey, become popular and capture di heart of her nation for cooking for more dan 90 hours non stop in her attempt to break Guinness world record.