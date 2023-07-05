Wetin be di work of di principal officers for Nigerian senate?

Wia dis foto come from, Bamidele/Umahi/Ndume/Facebook

5 July 2023, 15:42 WAT New Informate 23 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria, Senate president announce di names of eight principal officers of di 10th senate on Tuesday.

Di leaders wey be members of di ruling All Progressives Congress emerge through consensus, according to Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Akpabio name di Senate Leader, Deputy Senate Leader, Chief Whip, Deputy Chief Whip, Minority Leader, Deputy Minority Leader, Minority Whip, Deputy Minority Whip

So who dem be and wetin be dia work?

We go torchlight di answer for inside dis tori.

Godswill Akpabio – Senate President

Godswill Akpabio na di current Senate President of di 10th assembly.

Akpabio beat im closest rival Abdulaziz Yari to emerge President afta senators vote for am in for di floor of di house.

Akpabio wey be lawyer, na former govnor of Akwa Ibom state and minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

For 2015, im become Senate Minority Leader under Peoples Democratic Party.

Three years later im resign as Minority Leader and port to All Progressive Congress, (APC).

Akpabio dey represent Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District (Ikot Ekpene) for senate.

Wia dis foto come from, President of the Senate/ Tope Brown

Senate President

As Senate president, Akpabio dey in charge of di affairs of di House, to lead dem without bias.

Na im dey keep di, Order and Rules of di Senate.

Na im go receive all communications wey dey addressed to di senate.

Togeda wit selection committee, na im go choose members of di standing committees of di Senate and appoint chairmen of di Committees.

Dis position im dey occupy now make am di number three man for di kontri afta di president and vice.

Ibrahim Jibrin - Deputy Senate President

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/ Senator Barau Jibrin Wetin we call dis foto, Barau Jibrin Deputy Senate President

Jibrin Barau from Kabo Township, Kabo Local Goment Area, Kano State, Northern Nigeria.

Barau from APC na accountant and politician wey dey represnt Kano North for Senate.

Deputy Senate President

Deputy Senate President work na to assist Senate President to do im work.

Also di Deputy get di power to perform di functions of di Senate President for im absence.

Michael Opeyemi Bamidele- Senate Leader

Wia dis foto come from, Opeyemi Bamidele/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele na di Senate leader

Michael Opeyemi Bamidele na di Senate leader.

Bamidele na lawyer, human rights activist, and politician wey come from Ekiti State.

Im bin serve as a lawmaker for di 7th, 8th, and 9th National Assembly, representing di Ekiti Central Senatorial District for Senate.

Senate Leader

Di Senate Leader na di senior ranking member amongst di lawmakers wey belong to di party wey get di majority seat.

In dis case di party wit majority seat na APC.

Di Senate leader dey run di business of di Senate, na im dey manage di legislative business.

Na di Senate leader dey chair di parliamentary caucus meetings of di party wit di highest number of members for di House.

Dave Umahi – Deputy Senate Leader

Wia dis foto come from, Dave Umahi Wetin we call dis foto, Dave Umahi, former govnor of Ebonyi state

David Umahi, na former govnor and deputy govnor of Ebonyi state, Southeast Nigeria.

For 2020, Umahi join di APC afta im leave di PDP.

Before e join active politics di former govnor bin dey do business.

Im dey currently represent Ebonyi South Senatorial District as a senator.

Deputy Senate Leader

Di Deputy Senate leader work na to assist di Senate Leader to perform im duties for di House.

Anoda work wey di Deputy dey do na to deputize for di Senate Leader for im absence.

Ali Ndume – Chief Whip

Ali Ndume na one of di most experienced lawmakers for di national assembly.

Ndume don serve as lawmakers for house of Reps and Senate.

Ndume political career start for the House of Representatives in 2003 under di All Nigeria People Party (ANPP).

E port from ANPP to join PDP, and den for 2011 e win im senatorial election to represent Borno North.

And now im dey wit di ruling All Progressive Congress, APC.

Chief Whip

Members of each Party for di House dey nominate dia Whip. Di Political party wit di highest number of seat also get di Deputy Whip.

Functions of di Chief Whip na to assist di Leaders of di Parties to performance dia functions,

liaise wit di Chairmen of Committees and functionaries of di Senate on behalf of di party

Wia dis foto come from, Ali Ndume/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Ali Ndume na one of di most experienced lawmakers for di national assembly

Lola Ashiru – Deputy Chief Whip

Oyelola Yisa Ashiru na architect and politician from Offa, Kwara State.

Ashiru political career don see am join di two biggest party for di kontri PDP and APC.

Currently Ashiru dey APC wia im dey represent Kwara South senatorial district for Senate.

Deputy Chief Whip

As di Deputy Chief Whip im work na to assist di Chief Whip for im duties.

And wen di Chief Whip no dey available im go act in im capacity.

Simon Davou – Minority Leader

Simon Mwadkwon come from Plateau state North central part of Nigeria

Davou na member of di PDP wey dey represent Plateau North for di senate.

Minority Leader

Di minority leader dey lead opposition parties for di senate.

Na di Minority leader dey chair di Parliamentary Caucus meetings of di minority members for di House.

E dey debate and try to tok only in support of di opposition parties.

Oyewunmi Olarere – Deputy Minority Leader

Lere Oyewumi, na politician, educator, philanthropist from Osun State, south west Nigeria.

Oyewumi from Peoples democratic party dey represent Osun north for senate.

Deputy Minority Leader

Di Deputy Minority Leader work na to assist di Minority for im work.

And wen di Minority no dey available im go act for im absence.

Darlington Nwokeocha –Minority Whip

Darlington Nwokocha come from Abia State for south east Nigeria.

Nwokocha from Labour Party dey represent Abia central for senate.

Before im come senate, e serve for House of Representatives, representing Isiala-Ngwa North/Isiala-Ngwa South from 2015 to 2019.

And also bin serve for im state house of assembly.

Minority Whip

Di role of di Minority Whip na to make sure say opposition party members behave well for di floor of di house.

And make sure say opposition senators attend sitting during important sessions to vote.

Rufai Hanga –Deputy Minority Whip

Rufai Hanga from Kano state, northern Nigeria.

Hanga from NNPP dey represent Kano central for senate.

Deputy Minority Whip

Deputy Minority Whip work na to assist di Minority whip for im duties.