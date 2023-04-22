How Nigerians react to President Buhari 'apology'

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency

39 minutes wey don pass

Nigerians don continue to chook mouth ontop di "sorry" wey President Muhammadu Buhari tok on Friday wit less dan 40 days to end im eight year reign.

Di Nigeria President beg for forgiveness wen im mark im final outing as President on a Sallah Day, bifor im go hand over to di incoming administration.

Muhammadu Buhari for di statement wey im Senior Special Assisstant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu release on Friday, tell Nigerians "Thank you" for di honour to serve for two terms between 2015 to 2023.

Oga Presido also beg di pipo wey im don anger wen im dey do im duties as President to forgive am.

"Anybody wey tink say I do am injustice, all of us na human being. I no argue say I neva wrong some pipo, I hope say dem go forgive me and di pipo wey tink say I don wrong dem, abeg forgive me."

How Nigerians react

Meanwhile some ogbonge pipo for don kontri dey react to dis forgiveness wey presido Buhari dey ask for.

Presidential candidate for di African Action Congress (AAC) Omoyele Sowore dey para for di sorry wey President Buhari tok.

For im social media handles, di digital journalist say "President @mbuhari you no just hurt Nigeria, you dehumanised di citizens, you deny Nigerians of a decent life, you denied children, women, men -old and young- an opportunity to live and thrive.

Wia dis foto come from, Omoyele Sowore/Facebook

Di Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob) also respond to President beg for forgivesness.

Aloy Ejimakor, a member of Nnamdi Kanu legal team remind president Buhari of di trial of di Ipob leader.

While some dey appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari, odas say posterity go continue to judge am for all di tins im do as President.

Joseph Etuk comment ontop di statement wey Femi Adeshina post for im Facebook page.

Joseph Etuk say 'Thank you His Excellency, Nigerian shall appreciate your development strides on modern railway provided by your Administration."

Wia dis foto come from, Screengrab/Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Femi Adesina/Facebook

President Muhammadu Buhari enta office for 29 May, 2015. Im main agenda for im campaign na di fight against corruption.