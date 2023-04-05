Obasanjo beg UK to 'temper Justice wit mercy' over Ekweremadu, wife organ harvesting conviction

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo don beg di UK say make dem temper justice wit mercy for di case of former Deputy Senate President of Nigeria, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

One court for United Kingdom convict Ekweremadu, im wife, Beratrice and one medical doctor over crime of conspiracy to harvest organ of one 21-year-old Nigerian.

For one letter wey carry April 3, 2023 , Obasanjo bin address di letter to Chief Clerk of di Court , wia e say make authorities consider say Ekweremadu don contribute im qouta to di socio-political development of Nigeria.

“Mr. Chief Clerk, I dey very much aware of di current travails and conviction of Ike Ekweremadu and im wife for di United Kingdom wey result from dia being charged wit say dem plan to arrange di travel of one 21-year old from Nigeria to di UK in order to harvest organs for dia daughter”.

“I sabi di implications of dia action and I dare say, e dey unpleasant and condemnable and no fit dey tolerated for any sane or civilized society.

“However, e be my sincere desire say for di very warm relations between di United Kingdom and Federal Republic of Nigeria; for im position as one of di distinguished Senators for di Nigerian Parliament”.

“And also for di sake of dia daughter wey dey in question wey her current health condition dey for danger and need urgent medical attention”.

“You go use your good offices to intervene and appeal to di court and di goment of di United Kingdom to dey magnanimous enough to temper justice wit mercy and let punishment wey fit need to come to consider dia good character and parental instinct and care.

“I hope Mr. and Mrs. Ekweremadu don learn from dis distressing experience of dias to guide dia future actions or inactions so dey go kontinu to be outstanding members of dia community and go kontinu to contribute fully to di good of di society in particular and di nation in general,” di Former president write.

How UK court convict Ekweremadu, wife of organ harvesting

Wia dis foto come from, MET POLICE

Late March 2023, UK court bin find di former Nigerian Deputy Senate President, and im wife, plus one medical "middleman" guilty of one organ-trafficking plot, wey involve one 21-year-old man wey dem carry come UK.

Di 60-year-old senator and im wife Beatrice, 56, and Dr Obinna Obeta wey be 50-year-old dey convicted on top accuse say dem conspire to exploit di man for im kidney, in di first of such case under modern slavery laws.

Old Bailey jury hear say di organ na for di couple daughter, Sonia, wey be 25-year-old.

Di court don clear her of di same charge.

Dem carry di victim wey be street trader for Lagos go UK last year to provide im kidney for inside one £80,000 private transplant for di Royal Free Hospital for London.

Di prosecution say dem offer am up to £7,000 and promise am opportunities for UK for, and e na only wen e meet doctors for di hospital, e realise wetin dey go on.

Dem allege say di defendants bin dey convince medics for di Royal Free as dem pretend say di victim na Sonia cousin, wey no well and dey collect dialysis every week, wen dem no relate.

How police arrest Ekweremadu and im wife Beatrice

Wia dis foto come from, Ike Ekweremadu/facebook

Ike Ekweremadu and im wife chop arrest afta investigation by di UK Metropolitan Police Specialist team.

Met Police bin tok for inside one statement wey dem share wit BBC Pidgin say:

"Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55 [born 10th September, 1966] of Nigeria dey charged wit conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of anoda pesin wit a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

Ekweremadu, 60 [born 12th May, 1962] of Nigeria dey charged wit conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of anoda pesin wit a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting," di statement tok.

Met Police bin remand di suspects for custody.

Dem launch di investigation afta detectives dey alerted to potential offences under modern slavery legislation for May 2022.