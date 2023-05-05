Eight pipo die for second mass shooting dis week for Serbia

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

5 May 2023, 10:05 WAT New Informate 29 minutes wey don pass

Police don arrest suspect afta eight pipo die and at least 14 wounjure for di second mass shooting for Serbia dis week.

Di gunman fire automatic weapon from a moving vehicle near one village wey dey 60km south of Belgrade.

Di interior ministry say dem catch di suspend afta "extensive search".

Dis kasala dey happun afta one boy kill nine pipo for one Belgrade school on Wednesday and cause Serbia worst shooting in years.

Police announce di latest arrest around 08:40 local time on Friday. Dem detain di suspect wey dem only release im initials as UB near di city of Kragujevac, according to di interior ministry.

Di arrest dey come afta one ogbonge manhunt, wey local tori pipo say bin get ova 600 police officers. Early on Friday morning, Serbian media say special police forces bin enta di villages of Mladenovac and Dubona wia dis latest shooting happun.

Pictures from ground show as police dey stop cars for checkpoints as dem dey try find di gunman, Dem also use helicopter, drones and plenti police patrols.

Tori for local media be say di suspect, wey di interior ministry say dem born for 2002, start to dey shoot pipo with automatic weapon afta im follow policeman argue for park for Dubona on Thursday evening.

Milan Prokić, na Dubona resident wey tell Radio Belgrade 1 say im hear shooting near im house, "e dey sad and regrettable, we lock ourselves for our house so [di shots] no go come meet us."

Dem say di man den carry imself go shoot pipo from inside motor, as im kill at least eight pipo and wound plenti more.

Serbian broadcaster RTS don report say all di injured pipo dem admit for hospital no pass 23 years old.

Two pipo wey dey 21 and 23 years do operation but still dey critical condition.

Reports say di minister of health, Danica Grujičić and di oga for di Security Intelligence Agency, Aleksander Vulin, don travel go di area early mor-mor on Friday.

On Wednesday, one thirteen year old boy shoot and kill eight oda students for im school for Belgrade plus security guard. E make di Serbian goment to propose tighter restriction on who fit own gun.

Mass shootings dey very low for Serbia wia di gun laws dey very strict, but gun ownership for di kontri still dey among di highest for Europe.