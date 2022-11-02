Why COP27 di climate conference wey dey happen for Egypt dey important

World leaders don gada for di Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for Egypt for dis year UN climate summit, COP27.

Di summit wey go last from November 6-18 na anoda opportunity for world leaders to discuss how dem wan take tackle climate change.

For di agenda, again, na di future of di planet and im inhabitants. Climate change don already worse heatwaves, floods and droughts around di world, while di emissions of di gases wey dey cause di planet to heat up dey rise.

Di leaders of France, Germany, Africa, UK plus di European Union go attend di COP 27 summit.

Wetin di UN climate summit dey all about?

UN climate summits dey hold every year, for goments to agree steps to limit global temperature to rise.

Dem dey call am COPs, wey stand for "Conference of di Parties". Di parties na di kontries wey dey attend wey sign up to di original UN climate agreement for 1992.

COP27 na di 27th annual UN meeting on climate. E dey take place for Sharm el-Sheikh from 6 to 18 November.

Why we need to hold COP meetings?

Di world dey warm because of emissions wey humans dey produce, mostly from burning fossil fuels like oil, gas and coal.

Global temperatures don rise reach 1.1C and e dey head towards 1.5C, according to UN climate scientists, di Intergovmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

If temperatures rise from 1.7 to 1.8C above 1850s levels, di IPCC estimate say half di world population fit dey exposed to life-threatening heat and humidity. To prevent dis, 194 countries sign di Paris Agreement for 2015, wia dem promise to "pursue efforts" to limit global temperature to rise to 1.5C.

Wia dis foto come from, CLARKSON IKPO DIRI Wetin we call dis foto, F﻿lood for Nigeria kill ova 600 pipo and e affect ova 33 states for di kontri

Who go attend COP27?

Dem invite more dan 200 goment.

Afta im bin tok say im no dey go, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak don tweet say im go attend di summit, "to deliver on [COP26] legacy of building a secure and sustainable future".

King Charles no go attend, sake of goment advice, but im go hold a pre-conference reception for Buckingham Palace.

Vladimir Putin too no go show face dia, although Russian delegates still dey expected to take part.

Oda kountries, including China, neva confam weda dia leaders go attend.

Hosts Egypt call on kontries to put dia differences aside and "show leadership" on di issue of climate change.

Environmental charities, community groups, think tanks, businesses and faith groups go also take part.

Why Egypt dey host COP27?

Dis go be di fifth time Africa dey host COP.

Di region goments dey hope say e go draw attention to di severe impacts of climate change for di continent.

Di IPCC say Africa na one of di most vulnerable regions for di world.

Currently, dem say about 17 million pipo dey face food insecurity for east Africa sake of drought.

But, choosing Egypt as di venue dey make pipo tok.

Some human rights and climate campaigners say di goment stop dem from attending because dem criticise dia rights record.

Wetin dem go discuss for COP27?

Ahead of di meeting, dem ask kontries to submit dia national climate plans. Only 25 don do so so far.

COP27 go focus on three main areas:

Reducing emissions

Helping kontries to prepare for and deal wit climate change

Securing technical support and funding for developing kontries for di above

Some areas wey dem no fully sort am out or cover for COP26 dem go torchlight am too:

Loss and damage finance - money to help kontries to recover from di effects of climate change, rather dan just prepare for am

Establishment of one global carbon market - to price di effects of emissions into products and services globally

Strengthen di commitments to reduce coal use

Dem go also get days around themes on issues wey include gender, agriculture and biodiversity.

Some of di key tins you go hear for dia na:

Paris accord : Na di 2015 Paris Agreement wey unite all di nations for di world - for di first time - dis single agreement na to tackle global warming and cut greenhouse-gas emissions

: Na di 2015 Paris Agreement wey unite all di nations for di world - for di first time - dis single agreement na to tackle global warming and cut greenhouse-gas emissions IPCC : Di Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change go examine di latest research into climate change

: Di Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change go examine di latest research into climate change 1.5C: To keep di rise in global average temperature below 1.5C - compared wit di pre-industrial times – dis one go avoid di worst impacts of climate change, according to scientists

Wetin fit be major wahala?

Finance na big issue for climate toks.

For 2009, developed kontries promise to give $100bn (£87bn) a year, by 2020, to developing kontries to help dem reduce emissions and prepare for climate change.

Dem miss di target and move am back to 2023.

But developing nations dey also call for payments for "loss and damage" – di impacts dem dey face now.

Di option for making such payments dem no tok am for di Bonn climate toks, afta pushback from rich nations wey fear say dem go force dem to pay compensation for decades.

But EU bin agree make dem tok di mata for COP27.

How we go know if e go dey successful?

E depend on who you ask.

Developing kontries, go want loss and damage finance to dey among di agenda.

Dem go also push to set date wen dem fit start to dey receive payments.

Developed nations go dey look for more commitment from large developing kontries - like China, India, Brazil, Indonesia and South Africa - to move away from coal, wey dirty pass all di fossil fuels.

Dem also make promises from last year meeting - on forests, coal, and methane – so more kontries fit support.