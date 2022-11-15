World population don hit 8 billion - See pipo wey make am 5th, 6th and 7th billion years ago

Na Tuesday November 15 2022 di world population hit 8 billion according to United Nations, 11 years after we reach 7 billion.

According to di UN, afta di big increase wey happun last century, world population dey gradually slow down at di moment.

Dem say e go take 15 years from now for di world to hit 9 billion pipo while 10 billion no go happun until 2080.

Di UN admit say na difficult tin to accurately give number of pipo for di world but by a year or two di sums go comot.

But November 15 na di best estimate for di 8 billion line to dey crossed.

For years wey pass, di UN select babies to serve as di 5th, 6th and 7th billion pikin for di world, who be dis children and wia dem dey now.

Di 5th billion baby

Dem born Matej Gaspar for 1987 for di city of Zagreb wey dey inside Croatia. Minutes afta dem born am na im politicians and cameramen surround am to see am.

Dem select Matej as di 5th billion pikin for di world na wetin cause di rush by top pipo to see am.

British UN official Alex Marshall say di projection at di time show say na July 11 1987 di 5th billion pesin go enta dis world na why dem decide to choose di ‘5th billion baby’.

Wen oga Marshall explain di idea to demographers wey dey work for UN dem no happy and dem ask why dem go select one baby as 5th billion pesin.

“So di idea na to put face to di numbers wey pipo dey always hear about.” 35 years later, Matej Facebook profile show say e still dey live for Zagreb, emarried and dey work as a chemical engineer, e no gree speak to BBC.

Since 1987, anoda 3 billion pipo don enta dis world but projections for di next 35 years show say na only 2 billion pipo go enta di world wey show say population growth don slow down.

6th billion baby

Wetin we call dis foto, Six-billionth child Adnan Mevic dey live for kontri wey dia population fit become half of wetin e be 50 years

Adnan Mevic wey dey stay Bosnia-Herzegovina na im be di world 6th billion baby and dem born am for di year 1999.

E dey stay one of di kontris wey get one of di slowest population growth as projection show say in di next 50 years di population dia go remain only half of wetin dey today.

Low fertility and high migration to oda parts of di world na why Bosnia dey face dis problem.

Adnan wey dey stay Sarajevo with im mum Fatima get masters for Economics and dey struggle to get work.

Di 7th billion baby

Wetin we call dis foto, Sadia Sultana Oishee

Sadia Sultana Oishee wey dey stay Dhaka for Bangladesh na im selection as di 7th billion baby.

Dem born Oishee for 2011 and na she be di youngest for her family.

Dem born her just after midnight and just like Matej camera crew and pipo full to welcome her to di world wey sweet her parents for belle.

Di father bin dey hope for boy as e don already get three oda daughters, Oishee say she wan become doctor and di father say e go try im best to make her achieve her dream.

Wetin dis wan mean for sub Saharan Africa

According to di United Nations, more dan half of di population increase wey di world go witness from now till 2050 go come from eight kontris.

Di kontris na Nigeria, Pakistan, India. Ethiopia, Congo, Egypt, Phillipines and Tanzania.

Di UN report also tok say for Nigeria and most sub saharan Africa plus part of Latin America and di Caribbean, di share of working age population (25-64yrs) dey increase.