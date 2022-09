Life sentence for teenager wey kill teachers with axe and knives

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

One 18-year-old student wey kill two teachers for one Swedish secondary school in March dis year don chop life in jail sentence.

Dem find Fabian Cederholm guilty over di attack for which e use knives and axe. Im motive dey unclear.

About 50 students lock demselves inside classrooms during di attack at di Malmo Latin School.

Cederholm dey believed to be di first 18-year-old to be given life sentence for Sweden.

Di attacker - wey no get previous criminal records - carry out di attack on 21 March for di creative arts school, wia e be student.

Di teachers, Victoria Edstrom and Sara Book, dey found 10 minutes after dem alert di police.

"Dis na di two very brutal murders wia di victims greatly suffer and experience severe fear of death," tok Judge Johan Kvart.

Di attacks dey "particularly ruthless", tok di judge wen e dey give im reasoning for di sentence.