'24 hours don pass, do somtin' Joeboy reply Asa ontop N300m copyright claim
Nigerian musician Joseph Akinfenwa Donus wey many pipo sabi as Joeboy don react to di N300m copyright infringement notice wey ogbonge singer Asa sama am.
Joeboy for im Insta story say because im dey always take things gently pipo wan dey ride am.
E also dare Asa management say make dem go ahead wit di legal action as di time dem give am don pass.
“Cos I dey always do love and light you tink say be soft meat. You say I get 24 hours, e don pass 28 hours, do something”
Joeboy reaction dey come afta Nigerian-French singer Bukola Elemide wey many pipo sabi as Asa sue am on top accuse say he illegally use her composition for im new song.
Di singer bin premier one song for August wey e call ‘Contour’.
For inside one letter wey Asa lawyers send to Joeboy wey e post for im Instagram story, e accuse am say e use her musical composition for di song without her permission.
Wetin dey di lawsuit
For inside di suit wey her management sign, Asa want make Joeboy give am di sum of N300 million, 60 per cent publishing split on di song, written apology and make e sharperly remove di song from all digital streaming platforms within 24 hours.
Di notice of infringement, wey Joeboy share read say; ”E don dey brought to our attention say your newly released song, Contour go against di copyright of our Client, as recorded/captured in a musical composition wey she create for one recording session on 22 September 2020. Di producer of di song, Alageu Michael Chidozie (p.k.a Tempoe) dey in attendance.”
We dey aware say di use of her composition for du song no dey authorized by our client and she neva reach any commercial arrangements wit you or your team for di recording.”