'24 hours don pass, do somtin' Joeboy reply Asa ontop N300m copyright claim

Wia dis foto come from, FACEBOOK Wetin we call dis foto, A﻿sa don sue Joeboy on copyright infringement suit

2 hours wey don pass

Nigerian musician Joseph Akinfenwa Donus wey many pipo sabi as Joeboy don react to di N300m copyright infringement notice wey ogbonge singer Asa sama am.

Joeboy for im Insta story say because im dey always take things gently pipo wan dey ride am.

E also dare Asa management say make dem go ahead wit di legal action as di time dem give am don pass.

“Cos I dey always do love and light you tink say be soft meat. You say I get 24 hours, e don pass 28 hours, do something”

Joeboy reaction dey come afta Nigerian-French singer Bukola Elemide wey many pipo sabi as Asa sue am on top accuse say he illegally use her composition for im new song.

Di singer bin premier one song for August wey e call ‘Contour’.

For inside one letter wey Asa lawyers send to Joeboy wey e post for im Instagram story, e accuse am say e use her musical composition for di song without her permission.

W﻿etin dey di lawsuit

Wia dis foto come from, Joeboy/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, F﻿oto of di lawsuit

For inside di suit wey her management sign, Asa want make Joeboy give am di sum of N300 million, 60 per cent publishing split on di song, written apology and make e sharperly remove di song from all digital streaming platforms within 24 hours.

Di notice of infringement, wey Joeboy share read say; ”E don dey brought to our attention say your newly released song, Contour go against di copyright of our Client, as recorded/captured in a musical composition wey she create for one recording session on 22 September 2020. Di producer of di song, Alageu Michael Chidozie (p.k.a Tempoe) dey in attendance.”