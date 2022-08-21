Crowning of new Zulu king for South Africa - Fotos

59 minutes wey don pass

Thousands of pipo na im come out to celebrate di coronation of Misuzulu ka Zwelithini as Zulu king for South Africa on Saturday.

Di 48 year old pledge to unite di Zulu nation afta some pipo bin come out to contest im accession to di throne.

But di controversy no affect di spirit of those come out to di KwaKhangelamankengane Palace for KwaZulu-Natal province.

Members of di traditional Zulu regiments sing and chant in celebration.

"Na great day, we dey make history," Bongani Khumalo, wey be one of di warriors dem give di responsibility of protecting di king, tell di AFP news agency.

Di Zulu warriors and maidens also dance as part of di festivities.

Di throne no get any formal political power, but one fifth of South Africa population na Zulu and im monarchy remain hugely influential.

Di high point for di event na inside di sacred cattle kraal wia Misuzulu ka Zwelithini dey go to invoke im ancestors before dem announce am to both di living and di dead as di new Zulu monarch.

Di new king den come out as im wear black feathers and hold one spear and shield.

"Today di Zulu nation start a new chapter," im tell di crowd. "I promise I go work to unite di Zulu nation."

Di ceremony take place as controversy dey weda im be di rightful heir.

Di half sisters of di king claim say dia late papa will, wey pave di way for Misuzulu to become king, pesin fit don forge am.

