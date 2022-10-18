'We get humanitarian crisis for Bayelsa'
Bayelsa State Govnor Douye Diri say di state dey face humanitarian crisis as nearly one million pipo for over 300 communities dey internally displaced by di floods wey don affect many states for Nigeria.
Diri tok dis one for broadcast on di impact of di 2022 flood disaster on di state.
E say di flood don overtake many di communities and severely affect di lives and work of di pipo as di flood water dey empty into di state from oda states.
E follow claim some deaths from di floods don affect plenti local goment areas.
While some critical infrastructure like hospitals, roads, bridges and schools, including di state-owned Niger Delta University, Amassoma, di Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, Okolobiri, and di University of Africa, Toru-Orua, dey badly affected, Bayelsa dey completely cut off from di rest of di kontri as portions of di strategic East-West Road, wey be di only access to and from di state, between Ughelli and Patani for Delta State as well as Okogbe and Ahoada for Rivers State don collapse due to di high volume of flood water wey don occupy di road.
Because of dis, economic hardship don set in, as food, medical provisions and energy dey in short supply, so di situation dey desperate and e dey get worse.
Di govnor tank President Muhammadu Buhari, for im directive to different federal agencies to assist di state.
E come e ask dem to act sharp-sharp because di scale of di devastation no be somtin wey di State fit handle on dia own.
Govnor Diri direct all Public Servants except doz on essential duties to take time off from work for di next one week make dem use am to cater to diasef.
How di 2022 flood wey dey bulala Nigeria take come?
Climate scientist with di Rivers State University, Prof. Precious Ede explain to BBC Pidgin say di floods wey Nigeria no come as a surprise natural disaster becos sabi pipo and relevant homent agencies like di Nigerian Meteorological Agency NIMET bin don give early warning.
Prof. Ede say e get wetin sabi pipo call 'return period of flood' and for di Niger Delta Region, dis return period dey happen evri 10 years so.
E explain say two things wey cause di floods for di kontri na: Release of water from dams so dem no go burst and heavy rainfall.
Di Climate scientist say di common trend for all di places wey dey affected by flooding for di Southern reaches of di River Niger be say dem be tributaries.
"River Anambra get connection wit River Niger, Orashi dat is for Ogba Egbema Ndoni and Ahoada area, dem get a major river dia called Orashi river, e dey also get im source from di River Niger.
Di solution na to build more dams and dredge Niger and Benue
Prof. Ede say di solutions to stop di magnitude of flooding disaster na for di Nigerian goment to build more dams and dredge di two major rivers for Nigeria - Niger and Benue.
E explain say dams get many purposes but di most common one wey pipo know ma say e dey generate electricity.
But becos dams dey get water reservoirs, dem fit use am for water irrigation and agriculture, fisheries etc and also use am control flood.
"Dem never dredge di River Niger and Benue for most of communities wey dey suffer di floods or if dem don dredge dem e don tay, no be for recent times.
Oda tins e tok wey fit minimise flooding na:
- Get early warning signs wey Goment agencies like NIMET and NIHSA dey give and act on am by preparing adequately.
- Identify high grounds around communities wey dey experience wia pipo for move to before di flood come.
- Harvest crops before flood come. Many pipo get farmlands for places wey dis flood don sweep so dem dey advise dem to harvest immediately before di flood come even if do crops never mature, harvest as soon as possible to reduce losses.
- Keep food in stock. Warn di pipo on how dem go manage demsef wen cos wen do flood come, drinking water ki go dey. Flood water no be drinking water so dem gatz stock on food, water and means of sanitation.
- Protect demsefs as flood dey normally drive out wild animals and dangerous insects wey dey so coke wia di pipo dey move to.
- Implement town planning laws wey no allow pipo to build below sea level.
‘Give all help to Bayelsa’ - President Buhari order Emergency agencies
Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don express sadness for di devastation wey flooding dey cause for Bayelsa State.
For statement wey im media aide, Garba Shehu sign, di President tok sorry to all di families of victims and all those wey dey affected.
While authorities for di state dey take steps to help pipo wey dey suffer di floods, di President don direct all federal agencies wey dey deal with rescue and disaster management to offer all needed assistance to Bayelsa.
Di president blame building on water channels, disregard for early warning by di National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, and changes to weather caused by climate change as di cause of di floods.