W﻿ho be Anna May Wong wey America wan put for dia currency

Wia dis foto come from, Silver Screen Collection Wetin we call dis foto, Anna May Wong appear for more than 60 films before her death for 1961

Actress Anna May Wong dey set to become di first Asian American to feature on US currency.

She go appear as part of one effort to feature notable women on American quarters.

Wong, wey dey consider as di first Chinese American film star for Hollywood, na di fifth and final woman to dey feature alone on di coin dis year.

Di quarter go enta general circulation on Monday.

E go feature President George Washington on one side and Wong on di oda.

Ventris Gibson, director of di US Mint, call Wong "courageous advocate wey fight for increase representation and more multi-dimensional roles for Asian American actors".

"Dis quarter dey designe to reflect di breadth and depth of accomplishments by Anna May Wong, wey overcame challenges and obstacles wey she face during her lifetime," she tok.

D﻿i distinguished American women wey dem go celebrate on di quarters dis year na;

Maya Angelou – celebrated writer, performer, and social activist

Dr. Sally Ride – physicist, astronaut, educator, and first American woman for space

Wilma Mankiller – first woman elected principal chief of di Cherokee Nation

Nina Otero-Warren – leader for New Mexico suffrage movement and di first woman superintendent of Santa Fe public schools

Anna May Wong – first Chinese American film star for Hollywood

Who be Anna May Wong

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di quarter featuring Anna May Wong go enta general circulation on Monday

Dem born Anna May Wong for Los Angeles for 1905 to Chinese immigrants.

Di name wey her parents give her at birth na Wong Liu Tsong.

But later in life she adopt di stage name of Anna May Wong, wey she form by joining both her English and family names.

Dem feature Anna for her first role for di age of 14 as extra for di film The Red Lantern.

She continue to take on smaller parts until her lead role for di Toll of di Sea for 1922.

Anne appear for more than 60 movies across her career, including silent films and one of di first made in technicolour.

Wong na also di first Asian American lead actor for one US television show, di Gallery of Madame Liu-Tsong, wey she play Chinese detective.

Afta facing discrimination for US, she travel go Europe to work in English, French and German films.

Dem award her star on di Hollywood Walk of Fame for 1960, and she dia di following year for di age of 56.

Actress Gemma Chan, wey dey known for appearing in Crazy Rich Asians and Marvel Eternals, go portray Wong for one upcoming biopic about her life.

Di American Women Quarters Program begin dis year and go feature five women each year until 2025.