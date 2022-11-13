D﻿i fall of di FTX 'King of Crypto' Sam Bankmam-Fried

E﻿ no even reach eight days before Sam Bankman-Friend turn from "King of Crypto" to im company entering kasala wia dem file for bankruptcy and e step down as chief executive.

E﻿ fit even face federal investigation to how e handle di company finances.

I﻿n di last few years, di internet don full of long interviews with am for video chat from im office for di Bahamas.

I﻿f you listen wella, you go hear click of im mouse dey up and down sotay e fit even distract from im tori of how e become multi billionaire in five years.

B﻿ut for dos videos, you no fit see wetin e dey do but e clear am for tweet wia im say, "Pipo sabi me sat I dey play League of Legends wen I dey ansa call".

O﻿ga Bankman-Fried, wey be di former oga of di cryptocurrency exchange FTX dey play games wella.

E﻿ tell im Twitter followers sat di team fantasy game, League of Legends na di way wey im dey comot im mind from di two companies wey im dey handle, wia im dey trade billions of dollars a day.

E﻿ say, "some pipo dey drink too much, some dey gamble, na League I dey play".

S﻿ince di 30 year old cryptocurrency empire collapse yakata dis week, anoda tori don appear online about im gaming.

V﻿enture capital giant Sequoia Capital bin make blog post say oga Bankman-Fried bin dey play intense League of Legends game during one high level call with dia investment team and dem still invest $210m into FTX.

D﻿is week, Sequoia Capital delete di post and announce say dem dey write off dia investment for FTX as a loss.

D﻿i firm no be di only one wey don lose plenti money since oga Bankman-Fried $32bn company collapse.

F﻿TX get around 1.2 million registered users wey bin dey use di exchange to buy cryptocurrency tokens like Bitcoin and thousands more.

F﻿rom big traders to regular crypto fans, all of dem don dey wonder if dem go ever get di savings wey dey trapped for FTX digital wallet.

N﻿a downfall wey cause pipo eye to spin and di rise of oga Bankman-Fried sef get im own ogbonge tori of risks, rewards and beanbags,

S﻿am Bankman-Fred bin study physics and maths for di Massachusetts Institute of of Technology (MIT) wey be ogbonge US research university.

B﻿ut e say na wetin e learn for di student dorms na im helep am to become rich.

F﻿or BBC radio interview last month, e say e enta di "effective altruism" movement. E explain am as community of pipo "wey dey try to find di tin you fit do with your life wey go get as much positive impact as you fit for dis world.".

Na wetin e say make am enta banking, so e go fit make money well-well and chook am for good causes.

E learn how to trade stocks for im short stay for Jane Street trading firm for New York before e dey boring to am and e decide to experiment with Bitcoin.

E﻿ notice say di value of Bitcoin for different cryptocurrency exchanges dey different.

So, e start to dey buy Bitcoin wia e cheap and sell am wia e cost, dem call am arbitraging.

B﻿y January 2018, dem dey make $1m evriday.

A﻿fta one month of small-small profit, e gada some college friends to start di trading business e call Alameda Research.

O﻿ga Bankman-Fried say e no easy and e bin take months for am to perfect di systems to move money in and out of banks and across borders. But afta about three months, im and im small team hit jackpot.

B﻿y January 2018, im team don dey make $1m evriday.

O﻿n reporter of CNBC recently ask am how e feel, e say "for my head according to di methodology, e make sense, but emotionally, e surprise me everyday".

S﻿am Bankman-Fried become official billionaire for 2021 sake of im second and bigger business, FTX. Di crypto exchange become di second biggest for world and bin dey trade $10-$15bn per day.

F﻿or early 2022, FTX bin dey worth $32bn with NBA stadium wey dem name afta am and celebrities like NFL Tom Brady wey dey back am.

O﻿ga Bankman-Fried bin dey show im Twitter followers ho im billionaire lifestyle be. According to am, e mainly cause am to dey sleep for bean bag wey dey next to im desk for office, with picture to prove am.

O﻿ga Bankman-Fried dream to give plenti money to charity bin don start, for BBC radio interview last month, e tok say e don give away, "a few hundred million as at now".

A﻿nd im no only stop for charities, who dem bin dey also call "Crypto Whte Knight" bin dey give out hundreds of millions in bailout cash to oda companies in di industry as di price of cryptocurrencies, bin dey fall dey go for 2022.

E﻿ claim for interview with CNBC say e get reserve $2bn to help failing crypto companies.

B﻿ut last week, na ma go back dis industry to raise money to save im own company and customers.

KKasala start on how financially stable di FTX be wen CoinDesk website bin suggest say say Alameda Research dey rest on coin wey FTX sister company create, no be based on individual asset.

W﻿all Street JJournal come tok dia own sat Alameda Research bin dey use FTX customer deposits as loan to take trade.

W﻿etin come cause di beginning of di end na wen FTX main competition, Binance publicly sell all dia crypto tokens wey dey linked to FTX some days later.

E﻿ start di kiti kata as customers wey dey fear start to withdraw billions of dollars from di cryptocurrency exchange.

D﻿em bin pause withdrawals as oga Bankman-Fried bin dey try get bailout even as at some point Binance bin dey play with di idea to buy FTX before dem comot hand.

B﻿inance say na tori of "mishandled customer funds and alleged US agency investigations" make dem chane dia mind.

O﻿ne day afta, FTX bin dey declared bankrupt.

O﻿ga Bankman-Fried go back to tweet sorry to im customers say dey reach wia dem dey and say im shock am how everytin scata.