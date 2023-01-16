Nigerian stars win big for African music awards

Dis na old picture of Wizkid and Burna Boy wen dem bin perform for di O2 Arena for December 01, 2021 for London, England

Nigerian stars like Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid don dominate di winners list for di eighth All Africa Music Awards (Afrima).

Tala, by Ivorian artist Didi B, gbab song of di year award for di lavish ceremony wey shelle for Senegalese capital, Dakar.

Dis year big names including Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif and Nigerian duo P-Square bin perform.

Dem name Nigerian singer Asake Breakout Artist of di Year.

During im acceptance speech Asake, wey im real name be Ahmed Ololade, tok say to win be dream come true: "E bin start as dream, but today, e be reality.

Thanks to God, my label and to all my fans wey listen to my songs."

Asake music dominate di Afrobeats music scene for 2022 wit hit songs like Sungba, Peace Be Unto You and Omo Ope, amongt oda.

Im music dey known for catchy Yoruba and Pidgin English lyrics, beat wey dey recognisable and im tagline - Ololade mi Asake - wey listeners fit hear for di start of some of im songs.

However, di artist bin face tragedy for December 2022 when two pipo die for im concert for London afta crush for di venue.

Asake be one of di top artists for Africa as e release series of hit songs for 2022

Winners wey no show for di award

Some of di artist wey win for di event bin no show face to kollect dia win.

Burna Boy, wey win Artist of di Year and Album of di Year, Davido, wey win Best Male Artist for Inspirational African Music, and Wizkid, wey win Best West African Act, bin no dey present for di ceremony to kollect dia awards.

E bin get some controversy for di run-up to di awards, afta pipo sign one petition for Nigerian singer Brymo to not make e no win Songwriter of di Year, afta e post insulting tweets about Nigeria Igbo ethnic group.

More dan 40,000 pipo sign bin di petition against di singer, wey im real name be Olawale Ashimi. Last-last na Iba One from Mali win, and Brymo don apologise tey tey , say e no mean to offend.