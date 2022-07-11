Netflix confirm Busi Lurayi death, manager tok how she 'suddenly' die

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Busi Lurayi

one hour wey don pass

Busisiwe Lurayi, wey act Tumi for Netflix comedy series How To Ruin Christmas, don die.

Her management confam say di South African actress pass away for her residence on Sunday.

Netflix South Africa confirm her death on Monday for dia verified Instagram page.

Her family don release statement on Busisiwe Lurayi death.

For statement wey Lurayi handlers - Eye media Arts - release, dem say:

“We dey deeply saddened to notify una of di passing of our beloved Busisiwe Luerayi."

According to her managers , "she pass away suddenly and dem pronounce her dead for her residency on 10 July 2022.”

Di cause of her death still no dey known.

Di family say dem go wait for autopsy and ask for privacy during dis 'difficult period'.

Meanwhile tributes dey pour in for di South African actress passing.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/eyemedia

Neflix South Africa dey mourn di passing away of di actress ontop dia social media platform.

"One incredible light don off for South African entertainment industry."

"We dey deeply saddened by di passing of award-winning stage and screen actor Busi Lurayi. Netflix add.

"We go hold onto di laughs, di beauty and all di moments of joy wey she bring to us.

Names, faces of victims wey die for Scenery Park tragedy 6th July 2022

Who be Busi Lurayi?

Busi Lurayi na both stage and on-screen actress.

Dem sabi her well-well afta she star as Phumzile for one SABC1 sitcom City Ses’la and di spin-off series Ses’Top La.

She don since appear for plenty movies and TV series.

Her popularity later grow afta she appear for di first two seasons of one Netflix hit series.

'How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding and How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral.'

Dem born Busi for Tembisa Ekhuruleni for Guatend, South Africa.

She don gbab many awards like di Golden Horn Award for Best Supporting Actress for one TV Comedy for 2006.