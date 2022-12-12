'Fear catch me as de earth start dey shake under my feet'

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, File foto show signs of earthquake

12 December 2022, 14:55 WAT New Informate 23 minutes wey don pass

Parts of Ghana capital, Accra experience earth tremor today around 11.53am.

According to Android Earthquake Alert System wey capture de tremor, de earth quake be around magnitude 4.0.De epicenter of de earth tremor according to Android Earthquake Alert Systems dey western part of Accra, 10 km from Gbawe.

Residents around Kasoa, Gbawe, McCarthy Hill, Legon, Dansoman den oda parts of Accra feel de impact.

“I dey inside my room wey suddenly I realize say de earth start dey move under my feet, fear catch me” Susan Asare talk BBC Pidgin.

“De whole shake last some few seconds, both me and my mother feel am but e no keep wey we realize say what dey happen be earth tremor” she add.

Wia dis foto come from, Android Earthquake Alert System/Google

Social media react to de earth tremor

Some people talk BBC say dem no really notice anytin, but social media make full plus pipo who dey share tweets about de earth tremor.