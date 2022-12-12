'Fear catch me as de earth start dey shake under my feet'
Parts of Ghana capital, Accra experience earth tremor today around 11.53am.
According to Android Earthquake Alert System wey capture de tremor, de earth quake be around magnitude 4.0.De epicenter of de earth tremor according to Android Earthquake Alert Systems dey western part of Accra, 10 km from Gbawe.
Residents around Kasoa, Gbawe, McCarthy Hill, Legon, Dansoman den oda parts of Accra feel de impact.
“I dey inside my room wey suddenly I realize say de earth start dey move under my feet, fear catch me” Susan Asare talk BBC Pidgin.
“De whole shake last some few seconds, both me and my mother feel am but e no keep wey we realize say what dey happen be earth tremor” she add.
Social media react to de earth tremor
Some people talk BBC say dem no really notice anytin, but social media make full plus pipo who dey share tweets about de earth tremor.
Odas too no really sure if what dem feel be earth tremor as di tin confuse dem.