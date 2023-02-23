‘We no fit vote unless gunmen give us permission’

Na 48 hours remain for Nigerians to head to di polls wia dem go elect dia next leaders but for pipo wey dey stay troubled areas for northwest Nigeria na worrying time for dem.

Most of di affected pipo don comot hope of voting becos of di situation dem find dem sefs.

Dis situation dey worse for some villages inside Kankara local goment for Katsina state wia di pipo tok say at di moment dem dey under di control of bandits and terrorists.

Di level of di problem

Na over 10 villages dey under di control of bandits for Kankara local goment and for neighbouring Zamfara state na same tori for many villages.

One resident of one of di villages tell BBC say at di moment na dia safety dey worry dem not election as dem under control of bandits.

E tok say dem get voters card but dem no fit go exercise dia right if dem no get all clear from bandits wey dey control dia areas.

“Villages like Baure, Yar Kuka and anoda 8 villages all dey under control of bandits and na dem dey control pipo and wetin go happun.”

“So nothing like plans for election for here because na bandits dey control us and for dem side goment don forget us so dem no dey fear.”

Wetin authorities for Katsina tok

Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmad Katsina na special adviser to Katsina state govnor on security matters and e tok say goment no forget pipo of those affected areas.

Di special adviser say dem go try dia best to make sure say those pipo vote and goment dey apologise to dem.

‘Dem force us to leave our villages for Zamfara’

Na pipo for about 20 villages lose dia homes as gunmen force dem to run away from Bukkuyum villages to di town.

One man wey dey stay dia tell BBC say goment don forget dia side and dem no dey even hear about di election.

“At di moment na only our lives we get and nothing more.”

Another woman wey speak say wetin dey worry dem na wia to eat or sleep at di moment.

Wetin authorities for Zamfara dey tok

Mamman Tsafe na commissioner of security for Zamfara state and BBC try reach am to tok about di plight of those pipo but no get response.

Even at di time of publishing BBC no get response from di commissioner despite di text message to im phone.