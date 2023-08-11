Who go be Premier League Champions for 2023- 24 season?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty images Wetin we call dis foto, Manchester win di EPL title FA CUP and Champions League last season

53 minutes wey don pass

Manchester City title win last season mean say dem don win Premier League now for three years straight.

Dem add FA CUP and Champions League trophy wey see dem complete di treble under Pep Guardiola.

Now as di new season dey start dem get new target.

Guardiola side wan become di first team inside di 135-year history of English league football to become champions for four straight year - and di challenge na for every oda team to try to stop dem.

Arsenal bin choke for di final weeks of last season afta dem bin spend 248 days for di top of di table – di koko now na if dem fit last dis time around, and who else go show for di top?

What about Manchester United? di big question na if dem fit build on dia third-place finish to challenge for di title for di first time since 2013 wen dem become champions?

Newcastle don return back to Champions League dis season afta a 20-year absence, but dem go fit stay for top four? What about Liverpool dem fit be contenders again? Or na Tottenham or Chelsea go rise from mid-table under dia new managers? Or who else be go dey dis mix?

We ask ova 20 BBC TV and radio pundits to pick dia top four, and to explanations dia selections.

Dem make dis predictions based on how each club squad be as at Thursday, 10 August, wit more than three weeks to go until di transfer window close by 23:00 BST on 1 September.

Seven teams feature for prediction for top fours, but only Manchester City and Arsenal show for all of dem.

In terms of who go win di title, City na di top favourites with 25 votes, while di Gunners get di oda one.

(Dem use di system of 4 pts for 1st place, 3 pts for 2nd, 2 pts for 3rd and 1 pt for 4th)

Man City - 'Get di best squad, manager and striker'

City now don become BBC football experts pre-season favourites for seven of di eight seasons since Pep Guardiola toke charge for2016, but dem neva support dem like dis before - 96% (26/27) feel say dem go be champions again dis time; di highest before now na 88% (21/24) for 2018-19.

Micah Richards: Dia squad still better pass everybody own. Dem no go win di Treble again, but dem go win di Premier League.

Danny Gabbidon: Dem no only get di best squad, dem get di best manager in Pep Guardiola and get di best striker for di planet in Erling Haaland.

Jermaine Beckford: Di way dem dey play go makes am hard to stop them, and how you go take stop Haaland? Im score 52 goals in 54 games for City last season, and e sure say im numbers go dey incredible dis season too.

Fara Williams: City go dey for di top as long as Guardiola stay dia.

Chris Sutton: Di oda top clubs don do some very good work for transfer window but you fit comot your hsnd for eye past City for di title. Guardiola dey change something every year - some tweak to his tactics will emerge and another player always seems to step in and become key.

Nedum Onuoha: Dem dey start di start the season sometimes dey look a little short from two key players from di past couple of seasons but dem still get plenty experience from winning di title.

Sue Smith: Dem don win five of di past six titles and dem just just make two great signings in Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic. I no think say e go affect dem say dem lose Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez, because dem still get so much quality. Dem be di team everybody want beat.

Karen Bardsley: Kovacic go give dem dat ball protection, retention and creation, wey go give dem di control dem want for games.

Matt Upson: City's defence dey good, but dem bin want get Gvardiol. Di beauty na say all dia centre-backs know say dem go play enough because dem get so many matches, and Pep dey always pick dem on form. Im dey like let all im players know and im dey try to do am for attack, too, in terms of playing two up front and using Julian Alvarez.e dey like say im just dey am: 'I no fit drop Haaland, but you go don really impress me and I go find a way to put you inside di team.' It's make sense to see.

Michael Brown: Dia defence dey look very strong and if dem fit bring in another attacking option, dem go scare pipo.

Chris Waddle: Di only tin wey fit stop City or let them down na over confidence or fatigue, and I no dey see am dat kain tin to happen under Guardiola because dem get di experience and dem get the squad. E dey dia hand to lose.

Arsenal - 'I no expect last season's form to disappear'

Last year, eight/23 pundits bin feel say Arsenal go make di top four, although no-one tip dem to finish higher than fourth – dem bin finish second. Dis year, only four/27 feel say dem go finish lower than second, and dem be di only oda team apart from City wey dem pick as champions.

Martin Keown: Of course I really want Arsenal to win di Premier League - as a football expert I no dey partial, but as a former Arsenal player I dey excited because last season na di first time in many years we bin feel say we dey back for di top fight and the team bin dey competitive. Na tough ride for di 248 days wey we bin dey on top of di table, and I no expect dat form to disappear.

Arsenal transfer window bin dey fantastic, too. I no dey sure how Kai Havertz go fit in, but I really like Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice, na one of England best players. I still think City go dey too strong for Arsenal to overcome but I see di Gunners finishing a close second.

Jermaine Beckford: Rice na correct signing. Im get leadership qualities as well as skill and technique, and im go bring eviritin dem need.

Micah Richards: I bin dey close to picking Arsenal to win di title, because no team don ever win am four years in a row, but dem dey without Gabriel Jesus for di start of di season and I feel say dat go just kill dem.

Ellen White: Arsenal bin dey so close last year and dem don add well to dia squad. Dem need Jesus back because I no feel say Havertz na number nine, but dem no go struggle for goals - I be big fan of Leandro Trossard.

Chris Sutton: I no dey read much into dia Community Shield win, wey see Arsenal celebrate well-well – Dem abuse well-well for Twitter sake of say I ask if dem win di World Cup. I tip dem to finish second but Ino too dey convinced by dem like some pipo. Dem bin fall badly at di end of last season and dem still no get enough quality to knock City off.

Fara Williams: Dem go find am hard to play for Champions League. Dem bin rest players for Europa League last season, and dem no go fit do am dis time around.

Danny Gabbidon: Arsenal go dey better sake of wetin happun to dem towards di end of last season.

Nedum Onuoha: My top three na City, Arsenal and Liverpool, but any of dem fit win di league.

Steve Sidwell: Arsenal bin strong last season and di culture and environment Mikel Arteta don create dey show for pitch. Dem go fall short of di title again, but dem go still secure another top-four spot.

Man Utd - 'No go dey consistent'

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, United sign Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund for £72m from Atalanta. Di 20-year-old bin score 10 goals in 34 appearances for di Italian side last season

Last season, only three/23 football experts bin feel say United go qualify for Champions League, and only one of dem pick dem to finish higher than fourth - dem finish third. Dis time, 23/27 pundits pick dem to finish for top four and 12 feel say dem go finish at least third.

Danny Murphy: I dey worry small for United, in a positive way for dem but negative way for everybody else. I really like di kain business wey Erik ten Hag do.

Steve Sidwell: United will go be di best from di rest. I dey see di positive moves dem dey make under Ten Hag and dem look like dem don begin dey settle small-small. Di takeover tok na big issue wey dem need to sort our as soon as possible.

Dion Dublin: Dem go dey among di teams wey go dey push for di top spot dis season. I tip dem to finish third but dem fit well if Rasmus Hojlund become di top-class goalscorer wey dem need.

Chris Waddle: Hojlund na young and inexperienced striker and im neva score many goals, but im go set di tempo for di team and help United attack well - if im leads di press, den everybody go support am. But dem need to dey challenge for di title, not just top four - and I no think say e go happun dis season.

Chris Sutton: Hojlund strength na say im dey fast, a bi? Dem want am to be United answer to Erling Haaland but im no dey Haaland level, in terms of im numbers. Mason Mount na good signing but I no feel say United go dey consistent enough to push City all di way, like Liverpool bin do.

Fara Williams: For all dia progress, dia lack of goals na im dey me. It fit take Hojlund time to adapt, especially as im dey start di season wit injury.

Stephen Warnock: Marcus Rashford mad form afta di World Cup bin save United well-well last season, but im bin no fit sustain am and I no sure say dem get anoda pesin wey fit take ova wen im no dey top form.

Martin Keown: United bin lose eight away games for di league last season, compared to just one for Old Trafford. I no too sure if you fit change dat overnight? If dem fit, dem fit finish higher than fourth.

Karen Bardsley: Di addition of Andre Onana go provide defensive stability and go ginger dia attack wit confident build-up play.

Danny Murphy: United biggest improvement go need to come away from home. Why I tok so be say dem go get more ball possession now wey dem fit play out from di back wit Onana as dia goalkeeper. Wen teams try to press dem, dem go dey better playing from di back.

Matt Upson: You fit see United progress and di new signings fit into Ten Hag plan. But na still only year two for am, Arsenal dey pass dem small. We fit see patches of form wey go make you think 'wow, United na real threat for di title' but also days where dem dey poor.

Liverpool - 'Really need to sign players'

Nobody feel say Liverpool go finish lower than second last season, but dem finish fifth. Dis season, 21/27 football expert dey tip to make top four, but only one feel say dem go finish higher for third position.

Danny Murphy: I dey really look forward to see Alexis Mac Allister for Liverpool but to loseJordan Henderson na big blow. For me im for still be di first name for di team sheet. Dem go need to replace im physical game wey im dey bring for dia midfield - di ability to press well and see danger.

I certainly expect Liverpool to do more business before di transfer window close but di reason I think dem go dey better dis and return back for four dis time na because dem get brilliant options for dia forward positions. Pipo like Luis Diaz if im dey fit, im dey like a new player. Defensively, dem go need to dey more solid but I dey expect dem to counter attack fast.

Shay Given: Liverpool go make a serious comeback dis season. Dem don freshened up dia midfield of course, but I just think dem go dey stronger everywhere and hungry to get back to compete for di top of di table.

Chris Sutton: to score goals no go be a problem but dia defence bin weak last season. Di key for dem to change dat na whether Virgil van Dijk fit get im best form back. I no too sure if im don really recover from im serious knee injury for October 2020.

Danny Gabbidon: Idey expect a much more consistent season but dem no go fit challenge for di title if Jurgen Klopp no find diright balance between attack and defence.

Ellen White: I no dey convinced by Liverpool. E be like say everybody don know dia pattern.

Stephen Warnock: Liverpool really need to sign players.

Leon Osman: Dem lose leadership ova di summer and dem still no get enough energy for midfield.

Anita Asante: Dia attack and defence still dey very consistent, di midfield get as e be at di moment sake of di new faces wey dem sign..

Martin Keown: For Liverpool na about how di oda players stand up to di loss to dia dressing room of James Milner and Henderson. I no think say anybody go underestimate di impact there. And, wia dem bin dey rule they ruled supreme with Jurgen Kloopp smart buys for di start of im tenure, you go just feel a bit concerned say dem don miss road small for di transfer market.

Chris Waddle: Dem lack experience for midfield. Di way dem dey play play, dem go score plenty goals but chop goals too - I fit dem as di Premier League's top scorers, but dem go most likely get di worst defence of di top five.

Newcastle - 'Dis fit affect dia plan’

Newcastle no make anybody top four last season but dem end up for fourth position. Dis time, five pundits feel say dem go make am, and three tip dem to finish third.

Danny Murphy: Newcastle dey come up so dis no be to criticise dem - if dem make di top four again no go surprise me, but I no think say dem go make am. Di main reason I feel say dem go dropping off a small for Premier League na dia Champions League fixtures - di style of play dat means playing like dat way twice a week go hard dem. Dem sign some good players no get me wrong, but I still feel say dem lack defenders or, ideally, two if dem get any injuries for dat position.

Leon Osman: Along wit Arsenal, na dem be di surprise package last year. Dem don continue to strengthen and di possibilities dey endless, but dis fit affect dem plan, especially wit Champions League football. I still feel say top six na progress.

Martin Keown: Dem no dey used to European football but di ginger fit help dem, wey go mean say e no go too affect dem .

Chris Waddle: Eddie Howe do a great job because, wen you look dia team on paper compared to di oda sides up dia, you no go say Newcastle na top-four team. I dey expecting di same tin dis year, , Dat na why I dey support dem to make am again. Dia home form dey very good, dem solid defensively and dem get better ginger wen dem dey play.

Di only problem I see wit dem na who go score di goals for dem, because dem no dey score enough. Callum Wilson na striker but im get fitness issues, and Alexander Isak prefer to join for di build-up.

Chelsea - 'E fit be top four, or another nightmare’

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport

Last season 13/24 pundits be feel say Chelsea go make di top four. Dem bin finish 12th, 27 points behind fourth-placed Newcastle. Dis time, only 3/27 dey support dem.

Pat Nevin: I need to dey honest, I no know how Chelsea go perform, and dat get as e be. Sometimes, , you just need to tok di truth e dey possible say e fit be top four or top six or like dem dey last season – wey dem bin dey bottom half anoda nightmare.

Danny Gabbidon: Dia get good squad of players and now dem get a manager wey dey capable of getting di best out of dem.

Fara Williams: Wit Chelsea out of Champions League, and Mauricio Pochettino bringing di group together, dem get real chance to focus on di Premier League. Im don do am before, wit Tottenham... and im fit surprise some pipo.

Anita Asante: I no put Chelsea for my top four but I get one kain feeling say as dem no dey Europe e go help Pochettino rebuild, like wen Antonio Conte bin win di Premier League for im first season for2016-17. Dem only really get one tin to play for.

Stephen Warnock: Chelsea go improve, definitely. Dem fit still sign another four players before di end of di window and suddenly all of us go look stupid sake of say we no put dem for top four. Dem go dey close, because of Pochettino and how im dey try to change di culture for di squad – dem look good wen I see dem for pre-season and if dem spend more money and bring in two or three top quality players then I feel say dem go finish for fourth position ahead of Villa.

Pat Nevin: Na new group and dem still dey very young. I dey see wetin dem dey try to do, wey be to develop young players, and e make sense, but dat no be wetin go make you win titles straight away. Somehow dem need to go back toEurope, and back to di top four - but dis go be too much pressure for dis group of players wey neva do dis kain tin before..

Anoda question na about, Romelu Lukaku. I no tink say im go stay, but small dey say something fit happun for leftfield. E get some big name Brazilian and French strikers wey dem dey eye, so you just never know. But of course you fit use dat one factor for dis predictions because you no know if e go happun.

Aston Villa - 'Wen you see Emery work, e dey impressive'

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport

Villa bin finish seventh last season, but dem for finish fifth if di season bin start wen Unai Emery bin take charge on 1 November – no be every team bin play di same number of games dat period, but Liverpool bin just dey above Villa on points-per-game - by 0.002 of a point.

Ellen White: I really like di way Villa bin play under Unai Emery last season – no be just dia results wey bin dey impressive wen dem bin fly up for table.

Chris Sutton: Villanext target na crack di top six. Dem sign some good players like like Moussa Diaby, Pau Torres and Youri Tielemans, but for now di top four na big step for dem.

Stephen Warnock: I been dey America dey cover di Summer Series and I bin dey very lucky to go watch Villa train and speak to Emery. Wen you see wetin im dey about and how im dey work, U go like am. Di kain form dem bin dey under am as dia manager, I feel say dem fit sneak in.

Matt Upson: Emery impact for di team bin dey very good but to sustain am for di entire season na different tin. Di koko na if dem get enough quality, in depth, to finish for di top four? I no dey sure about dat.

Who else? - 'Spurs no follow’

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Harry Kane na Tottenham all-time record goalscorer wit 280 goals in 435 appearances and im bin score 30 goals in 38 Premier League games last season

Last year, 22/23 football experts bin tink say Tottenham go finish for top four. Dis time, nobody picked dem to make am.

Ellen White: Tottenham fit struggle to match dia eighth-place finish from last season if Harry Kane go.

Chris Sutton: I dey excited about Ange Postecoglou for Tottenham - I no fit wait to watch 'Ange-ball' for Premier League afta wetin im do for Celtic. Spurs na team wia I been feel say dem go finish fourth, but dat depend on whether Kane go stay staying and dem need to solve dia centre-back issues. Di oda tin wey day important to the way Postecoglou wants to play na pesin wey go play di first quick pass forward from midfield – dem still need to get dat one right.

Nedum Onuoha: I bin go for Spurs to finish fifth and get di extra Champions League spot for 2024-25 dat go, go to di two kontries wit di the best record for European club competition dis season.

Chris Waddle: Dem neva spend enough. Dem get a team wey fit finish for di top half but, even if Kane stay, dem no go near top four. I know dem bin dey fourth place wen Antonio Conte bin leave last season, wit 10 league games to go, but dem never really convince me. Dem bin shine for some games, dia form bin dey no dey consistent at all.

Anita Asante: Brighton na di oda team I feel say fit do well t. 'De Zerbi-ball' dey sweet to watch – dem fit do wetin Newcastle do last season.

Matt Upson: Spurs no follow for me. I go pick Brighton to finish above dem and dem get better chance to make top four. Di Seagulls form last season na top four performance but VAR rob dem of at least four points - dem apologise about am - and den di FA Cup semi-final defeat finish dem because dem lose dia form and dem bin no fit get am back