Controversy for Kannywood over marital status of actress

Wia dis foto come from, Hafsat Ismail Tuge/Fecebook

12 January 2023, 11:30 WAT

One gbege dey shele for Kannywood wey be northern Nigeria feem industry afta comeone man comot few days ago to tok say im na husband of reigning actress Hafsat Ismail Tuge and im no give her permission to act feem.

Di actress dey act for Hausa series ‘Amaryar Tik Tok’ wey be one of di most popular television shows across northern Nigeria at di moment.

Kannywood director Babangida Bangis tell BBC News Pidgin say na written rule for di feem industry say young married woman no go dey act feem as e dey against Hausa cultural values.

“For Kannywood na rule say young married woman no go act feem, di only married women na elderly women wey dey play motherly roles,” e tok.

Bangis add say, “even di present young actresses immediately dem marry na off to dia husband houses and bye to acting na so e be.”

“Young married woman fit be producer or some tin but not act.”

Wetin cause di controversy?

Wia dis foto come from, Hafsat Tuge/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Actress Hafsa Ismail Tuge dey appear for Hausa series Amaryar Tik Tok

Businessman Sani Umar Gwarzo say e receive call from pesin wey tell am say im wife don dey appear for feems as e be say im no dey watch feem and di tin shock am.

“So afta I get di call I come investigate confam say na true say my wife don begin act feemm without my knowledge.

“I also hear say she dey tell pipo say me and her don divorce wey give her di freedom to act but no be true.

“She carri me go court say she wan divorce but di process neva dey complete as she neva pay di money wey court ask her to pay.”

Although di actress on her part maintain say she and di man don divorce before she join Kannywood.

She do video wia she tok say she go soon tok about di details of evri tin.

Producer of di Hausa Series ‘Amaryar Tik Tok’, Ahmed Bifa on im part tok say di reason e put her for im feem na becos she get all necessary papers of dia association wey mean say she get all clear to appear for feem.

“Her papers show say she be registered member of our union and my expectation be say leadership no go register her unless dem confam say she no be married woman and get permission from her family to act feem.”

Kano censors board react

Kano state censorship board na di regulators of Kannywood feem industry and dia oga Ismail Afakallah tell BBC News Pidgin say dem don get complain on dis mata and dem don start to torchlight di mata.

“Yes we get complain about dis issue and we don begin work already.”

“We don send for di actress to appear before us and also di producer whose feem she dey appear in.”

Di censorship oga say dia mandate na to protect di religion and cultural values of Kano pipo and na why dem dey take matas like dis seriously.