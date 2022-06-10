Names, faces and tori of some pipo wey die for Owo church attack

On Sunday June 5, 2022, some jaguda pipo enta di St. Francis Xavier Catholic church, Owo, Ondo State, Southwest Nigeria begin shoot and kill pipo.

Police tok say di gunmen wey dress like worshippers use explosives enta di church while odas begin shoot.

Death toll for di incident wey dey widely condemed don reach 40 and plenti pipo still dey recieve treatment for hospital.

Di attack shock most pipo as di Southern part of di kontri no dey normally experience dis kain wahala wey dey common for Northern Nigeria.

Some of di pipo wey die and dia tori

Caroline Agboola follow for pipo wey die during di attack.

Her daughter tell BBC Pidgin say she be akara seller before her death.

Her husband bin don die years earlier

Veginus Nwani

Mr Veginus Ani and im daughter Chidiogo die during di incident.

Im first son bin dey church wit dem dat day but nothing happun to am.

Tori be say after di shooting, di son use im bare hands carri di sister from di church to di hospital wia dem confirm say she don die.

Chidiogo Nwani

Chidiogo Nwani die alongside her papa, Veginus Nwanie. She dey eleven years old.

Umunna

Umunna and im son die of bullet wounds during di Sunday shooting.

After di shooting pipo see am wia im cover im son wit im body in di pool of dia blood.

Tori for town be say e dey try shield im son from di shooters but dem shoot two of dem.

Umunna get shop wia im dey sale electronics for Owo.

Ozurumba Bridget

Mama Ozurumba Bridget die during di incident.

Her son dey hospital dey treat injuries im collect during di attack.

Im son family bin dey inside church wit mama wen di incident happun but na only mama die.

Madam Onuoha

Papa Onuoha

Papa and Mama Onuoha die during di attack from gun shot wounds.

Dem bin dey church wit dia son dat day but di boy escape unhurt.

Papa Onuoha be gardener work before im death, while im wifebe petty trader.

Nigeria goment 'suspect' say na ISWAP dey behind di attack

Nigerian authorities say dem suspect say na di extremist group Islamic State West Africa Province carry out di deadly attack for St Francis Catholic church for Owo, Ondo state south west Nigeria last Sunday.

Authorities say forty pipo die and plenti more wound afta di attack on dat day.

Nigeria Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola tok dis one as e bin dey brief journalists afta one security council meeting wey President Muhammadu Buhari chair for di presidential palace for Abuja.

If e dey confamed, e go be di first attack by di IS-linked militants for southern Nigeria - e signify how di violence don expand. Di group dey mainly operate for di north of di kontri.

Di militant group never yet comment ontop di mata.