Aston Villa 2-1 Arsenal, Live updates

18 February 2023, 13:38 WAT New Informate 39 minutes wey don pass

Arsenal dey travel go Aston Villa wit di mind say anything less dan a victory against dia former head coach go see dem dey under more pressure since dis Premier League season start.

Three games for di league without a win and now second for table despite say dem get a game in hand, Manchester City don build momentum and seed doubt for dia rivals.

Mikel Arteta win dis clash last year wit one goal by Bukayo Saka goal.

However, Arsenal wey don lose form need to find a way out wit rotation – wey fit be dia major factor just afta playing on Wednesday.

Dem need to make changes and wit di game against Aston Villa just three days afta disappointing defeat to Manchester City dem get reasons to make doz changes.

Arsenal need to find form again and bring in some fresh faces certainly wey fit help di team. Arteta need to trust di players wey im get.

First Half

Aston Villa 2-1 Arsenal

45mins: Half Time

44mins: Bukayo Saka do im best to hold di through ball, but e too strong.

43mins: Ollie Watkins try to hold on to a through ball, but e too long.

41mins: Bukayo Saka look to break free, but an opposing player clear di ball comot.

38mins: Dem clear di afta Emiliano Buendia attempt to dribble pass opposing player.

36mins: Bukayo Saka run enta to scaore goal but di defender make a good challenge.

Aston Villa 2-1 Arsenal

31mins: GOAL! Philippe Coutinho make am two for Villa.

30mins: Bukayo Saka try to send a low pass into di box, but dem block am. Arsenal get a corner.

28mins: Douglas Luiz try to bend in di free kick from distance, but Arsenal wall block am.

25mins: Martin Odegaard take di free kick for Arsenal, but ball dem clear am.

24mins: Matty Cash suppose know say wetin im don no make sense for dat foul wey e commit.

21mins: Good movement by Oleksandr Zinchenko but e fail to find any of im teammates as cross dey poor.

19mins: Oleksandr Zinchenko collect a simple pass and decide to shoot from distance.

Aston Villa1-1 Arsenal

16mins: GOAL! Bukayo Saka equalise for di gunners.

14mins: Leandro Trossard rolls di ball short to a teammate from di corner instead of sending a cross into di box.

13mins: Granit Xhaka try to send di ball in front of di goal, but di opposition defence avert di threat.

12mins: OFFSIDE. Flag up against Ben White.

10mins: Leandro Trossard commit rough challenge and Simon Hooper blow im whistle for foul.

9mins: Tyrone Mings make a rough challenge and referee blow for a foul.

8mins: Some neat passing and movement from Arsenal as dem dey ping around some short passes to create a chance.

Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal

5mins: GOAL! Matty Cash provide better through pass for Ollie Watkins to beat Aaron Ramsdale.

3mins: Emiliano Buendia too dey aggressive for im attempt to get di ball from im opponent

2mins: Long-range effort by Douglas Luiz afta e receivd a good pass.

1min: KICK OFF

Aston Villa vs Arsenal line up

Arteta drop Gabriel Martinelli as Arsenal make two changes to dia starting line-up to face Aston Villa today.

Emile Smith Rowe dey bench afta e dey absent sake of injury.

Aston Villa: Martínez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Moreno Lopera, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Kamara, Buendía, Coutinho, Watkins