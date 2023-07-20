Benefits of citizenship by investment as kontris dey restrict Nigeria passport holders

As international students don begin dey plan dia “japa” to travel go abroad for dis September new academic session, you sef fit begin plan how you go acquire citizenship for any Africa, European or Americas kontris.

As travel enthusiasts, creatives, entrepreneurs di restriction wey kontris dey put for Nigeria passport holders fit dey affect international travels.

Plenty kontris don give strict rules wey Nigerians must comply wit to travel come dia kontris.

United Kingdom recently tok say make immigrant students no bring dia families come dia kontri.

On Wednesday July 19, di United Kingdom goment tok say dem go suspend visa-waiver for all Dominican and Vanuatu nationals becos dem dey operate citizenship by investment.

UK tok say dem dey abuse di scheme, which dey pose security threat on dia kontri.

Suella Braverman UK Secretary of di state for di home department conservative for statement tok say dis kontris wey dem suspend go need apply for UK visa.

Dem make di decision due to “clear and evident abuse of dia citizenship by investment scheme, including di granting of citizenship to individuals wey dey known to pose a risk to di UK,” Braverman tok.

Dis suspension wey take effect immediately go affect several categories of pipo including Nigerians wit Dominican citizenship.

In October 2022, United Arab Emirates ban Nigeria and 20 oda kontris from visiting dia kontri in order to tighten dia immigration policies and security.

Dis na di current reality of Nigerian travelers due to di economic hardship, insecurity, fraud and corruption wey dey affect di kontri - goment neva still resolve all dis issues wey dey face di kontri.

Di report Henley & Partners website release for dia website on 18 July tok say Nigeria dey rank as 90 out of 103 kontris wey get di most powerful international passport for di world. For inside di 2023 report, na Singapore dey di top of di rank list

Nigeria passport holders only fit enta 46 kontris visa-free while Seychelles passport wey dey rank number 24 position as di first Africa kontri wey appear for di Henley Passport Index list, dia citizens fit enta 155 kontris visa-free.

How you fit get dual citizenship via investment

Make pesin wey plan im “japa” wey no tell you no come dey vex you; na why you gatz plan how you fit get dual citizenship wit your money.

Some European, Americas, Africa, kontri fit give you citizenship, if you deposit money for bank or buy investment property for di kontri. Dominican Republic na one of di kontris wey dey do dis type.

Visit dia authorized websites and apply through goment agencies

Check di mandatory requirements wey dey di websites and apply wit di requirements wey di agencies dey request

Invest for real estate, treasury bill, government bond and oda government authorized project wey dem fit give you dia citizenship.

Afta all dis procedures, dem go do background check on your profile.

Benefits of citizenship via investment

Social Welfare, as young pesin for developing kontri like Nigeria wey no get quality education, health care, quality water, uninterrupted power supply and quality roads.

Political Participation, as a dual citizen; you fit contest for election and participate in di electoral process of kontris wey you get dia dual citizenship. Na im be say you get di privilege to vote for your preferred candidate and dem fit vote for you too.

Security, financial Stability and Food Security, goment policies, travels na oda benefits.

Also, issues of double taxation, political affiliations, citizenship na some of di factors wey fit discourage pipo from dat kain citizenship investment.

Kontris wey dey offer citizenship through investment

You fit get di citizenship of dis kontris through investment starting from $80,000 to $5,000,00 million.