I find out for YouTube say my marriage don over - Stella Damasus
Nigerian actress Stella Damasus don reveal say her third marriage don over.
Damasus, tok for one interview she do with ogbonge TV Host Olateju Oyelakin wey pipo sabi as Teju Babaface.
She say na for ontop YouTube she discover say her marriage wit Daniel Ademinokan don end.
Di actress say she dey single now as she and Daniel don end dia marriage.
Di 45-year-old, actress explain say her ex-husband travel and e suppose come back house, na so she begin dey receive message for her phone from family and friends about her marriage issues.
“I see say my marriage don end ontop YouTube. Di man in question travel and im suppose come back, na im I begin dey receive messages from family and friends say why I no tell dem about my marriage issues,” Stella tok.