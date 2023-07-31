I find out for YouTube say my marriage don over - Stella Damasus

Wia dis foto come from, Screen shot/Stella Damasus Instagram

31 July 2023, 19:26 WAT New Informate 7 minutes wey don pass

Nigerian actress Stella Damasus don reveal say her third marriage don over.

Damasus, tok for one interview she do with ogbonge TV Host Olateju Oyelakin wey pipo sabi as Teju Babaface.

She say na for ontop YouTube she discover say her marriage wit Daniel Ademinokan don end.

Di actress say she dey single now as she and Daniel don end dia marriage.

Di 45-year-old, actress explain say her ex-husband travel and e suppose come back house, na so she begin dey receive message for her phone from family and friends about her marriage issues.