Why C﻿anada want 1.45m immigrant from 2023-2025

C﻿anada don reveal say dem dey expect to get 1.45 million immigrants to turn permanent residents for di kontri by 2025.

D﻿is na as di Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, MP Sean Fraser release plans on how immigration plans for UK go be between 2023-2025.

D﻿i plan na to get 465,000 permanent residents for di kontri for 2023, 485,000 for 2024 and 500,000 for 2025.

D﻿is na as Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau tok for statement say, "last year, Canada welcome more than 405,000 newcomers enta di kontri, dis go be di be di most we don welcome in one year. We dey build on dat, and we dey set higher targets for di year ahead".

A﻿ccording to di plan statement wey, oga Fraser arrange, Canada dey gbab almost all dia labour force growth na from immigrants wey dey enta di kontri.

E﻿ven dia census bin note say every 1 in 4 pipo for di kontri na landed immigrant or permanent resident.

C﻿anada na currently di kontri wey get di largest proportion of immigrants among di G7 kontris.

D﻿i reason dem dey give na sake of shortage in labour as well as Canada aging population.

W﻿ho fit enta Canada with dis new plan

N﻿ew features o di Express Entry System go welcome new comers wey get skill and qualification for health care, manufacturing, building trades and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) . As na wia labour shortage dey

A﻿t least 4.4% of new permant residents outside Quebec go be Francophone

T﻿hose wey dey face prosecution for wia dem dey from come from

H﻿ow pipo don dey japa from Nigeria

Nigerians wey dey comot from di kontri don plenty – no be say na new tin but di number of pipo wey come japa don increase.

Di most popular kontries wey Nigerians dey run go na UK, America, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and some oda foreign kontris.

Some pipo dey quit dia work, sell dia property or even borrow money to fit leave Nigeria.

“Di economic situation bad and di hardship don make pipo lose hope for Nigeria sake of bad goment,” na so Aisha Yesufu, one rights activist tell BBC Pidgin.

But some times, e no dey turn out well for pipo wey dey japa.

One BBC investigation show evidence of how one British healthcare company dey employ doctors from Nigeria to work for private hospitals under conditions wey no dey allowed for di National Health Service.

Doctors wey dem employ from some of di world poorest kontris go work for UK hospitals dey complain of exploitation.

O﻿ne UK report show say Nigerians na im get di most number of dependents wen dem dey enta Britain to study.

W﻿hy Nigerians dey japa

'Japa', na Yoruba language wey mean 'to run away'.

E don become popular slang especially among Nigerians wey don tire to endure di situation for di kontri.

Yesufu say true-true pipo dey leave Nigeria for beta life abroad, dem dey also contribute to di economy of di kontris dem dey.

M﻿any pipo dey leave Nigeria sake of;

High rate of insecurity

Poor healthcare leading to careless deaths

Failure in di education system

No light and di effect on small businesses

Economic collapse

Human right violation

Di activist throw blame give foreign kontris wey dey encourage corruption for Naija leading to bad governance.