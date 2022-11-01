Nigerian man tok why e propose to girlfriend inside plane

Wia dis foto come from, @SlyOsuji/Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, S﻿ylvester Oguguomobi and im fiancee Ada

44 minutes wey don pass

Sylvester Oguguomobi Osuji light up social media on Sunday 30 October wen im kneel down inside Lagos to Port Harcourt plane and ask im girlfriend Ada to marry am.

For inside one viral video wey e share on im Twitter page, di visual artist bin dress like pilot as e profess im love for di lady wey bin dey her seat and begin dey emotional.

Sylvester say im pray for a best friend but God give am sister and pesin wey be im mama gist partner.

Di visual artist wey share di video for im Twitter page tell BBC Pidgin say im and Ada bin meet for Facebook and become friends before dem begin date.

Sylvester say im and Ada don know each oda for about three years but dem don dey date for about one year and half.

Why e propose for plane

Wia dis foto come from, @SlyOsuji/Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Ada say yes to S﻿ylvester Oguguomobi

Di visual artist say e don experience heartbreak for past but Ada give am reason to love again.

“I don go through a lot in terms of heartbreak for past but she give me reason to try again. She become very important part of me, and I just tell myself say I gaz propose to am in very important way.”

E say wetin happun inside dat plane be say e wan create memory wey both of dem no go forget for dia marriage.

Sylvester say wen turbulence go dey dia marriage, e get sometin wey dem go hold on to, and na dat experience wey happun on Sunday.

Di visual artist say im just dey do im tin and e no know say di proposal video go go viral for social media.

E say im proposal come wit a lot of stress for am. According to Sylvester, im send Ada go Port Harcourt to discuss business on im behalf and im kon begin monitor her movement.

“I no dey Lagos den, I bin dey Owerri. I gaz buy ticket to fly to Lagos so I go fit join her for di plane wey dey go Port Harcourt,” Sylvester tok.

E go dey heart-breaking if she say no

Wia dis foto come from, @SlyOsuji/Twitter

Sylvester say im go dey heart-breaking if to say Ada say no to im proposal but im don see di sign say she no fit say no before im ask di question.

Di visual artist say pipo wey dey receive no from dia girlfriends no dey see di sign before dem ask.

“I bin dey confident sake of say I don see di sign say we dey di same page. I don see di sign say she wan stay wit me forever, wetin I bin just need na to make am official and ask am di question,” Osuji tok.