Africa kontris wey legalise same-sex marriage

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Namibia Supreme Court don make landmark decision to officially recognise same-sex marriages, if di marriage happun abroad.

Same-sex marriage dey illegal for Namibia, and e go still remain illegal for di foreseeable future.

But di Supreme Court don rule say di kontri go recognise any marriage wey occur abroad between dia citizens and foreign husbands or wives.

Dis decision don scata di ruling wey di kontri High Court make, wey refuse to accept same-sex marriage wey dem do outside Namibia.

Di High Court make di ruling afta two Namibia pipo go courts afta di Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration refuse to give dem permit for dia same-sex foreign partners wey dem bin marry outside di kontri.

So far, di significance of dis landmark decision never clear, wit time im impact go show.

Legal issues wit same-sex marriage for Africa

Majority of Africa kontris get very tough laws against gay pipo.

Although dis Namibia court ruling na partial acceptance of same-sex relations – as par na only marriage from outside di kontri dem dey recognise - di decision make am di second kontri for Africa to recognise any form of homosexuality as legal for di continent.

In fact, so far, na only South Africa don legalise same-sex marriage for im constitution for 2006. Di constitution also protect pipo against discrimination sake of dia sexual orientation or dia choice of who dem love.

E get few oda kontris for Africa wey don match small break on dia rejection of same-sex relationships:

Angola

Decriminalise same-sex relationships, afta dem pass one new law wey begin operate for February 2021.

Di new law over take di ban on same-sex relationship wey wey don dey since wen di kontri bin be Portuguese colony.

Di law say any pesin wey discriminate pipo based on dia sexual orientation fit chop two years for prison.

Botswana

Botswana High Court for 2019 decriminalise same-sex relationship.

Di ruling replace one law wey don dey in place since 1965 wen di kontri bin still dey under British rule.

Di law at dat time ban “carnal knowledge of any pesin wey dey against di order of nature” wit punishment of up to seven years for prison.

Mozambique

For 2015, Mozambique stop to use im penal code colonial time law wey see same-sex relationship as "vices against nature".

Still, pipo for dis kain marriage dey face discrimination and violence for home, work, school, and getting health services or police support.

Maximum penalty na death

Most Africa kontris no dey accomodate same-sex relationships and di penalty na death.

Kontris like Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, Mauritania plus odas wey dey practice Sharia law dey give death penalty.

Oda kontris dey punish same-sex relationships wit life in prison like for Uganda, Zambia and Tanzania.