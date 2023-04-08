Wetin APC tok about di crisis wey dey rock Labour Party

Wia dis foto come from, @APC,@LP

41 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria ruling party, di All Progressives Congress (APC) don comot hand for di crisis wey dey rock di Labour Party.

Di party for inside one statement wey dia National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka sign, say di APC no dey responsible for di kasala wey dey happun for di opposition party.

E say di acting National Chairman of di Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa don clear am say di ruling party no get hand for any of dia party internal crisis.

“Total vindication of APC of any involvement for di LP crisis don clear as di Mr Abure successor, di acting National Chairman of LP, Lamidi Apapa say APC no get hand for di internal crisis of di party.”

Oga Morcha add say make di embattled National Chairman of di Labour Party, Julius Abure stop dey accuse di APC of collaboration wit police plus oda security agencies to scata and seize di party national secretariat and case crisis for di party.

Dis APC statement dey come amidst di leadership crisis wey dey rock di Labour Party.

“To dey clear, APC no dey responsible for Abure traivail, He go do well to focus im thin attention plus energy on dealing wit di many accuse if criminal conduct of forgery and financial magomago wey im party carry against am.”

“E clarify say di reported situation for di LP headquarters na sake of one legal process wey arise from di court orders wey bar Mr Abure and oda national officers of di party from parading themselves as such.”

Wetin dey happun within di Labour Party

Na on Wednesday 5 April, one High Court wey sit for di Federal Capital Territory bin restrain Julius Abure plus three odas from parading themselves as national officers of di party.

Di presiding judge, Justice Hamza Muazu bin ban Julius Abure, di national chairman; Farouk Ibrahim, national secretary, Clement Ojukwu, national organising secretary and Oluchi Opara, treasurer, from parading themselves as national officers of di party.

Dis ruling come sake of one ex-parte application James Onoja argue before di court. E tell di court di restrained National officers reportedly forged several documents from di FCT High Court in order to carry out unlawful substitutions for di last general elections.

Afta di ruling on Wednesday, some members of di National Working Committee of di party wey di Deputy National Chairman of di party dey lead for di south, Lamidi Apapa bin take ova di affairs of di party.

Di development happun for Abuja on Thursday during one emergency meeting of di LP National Working Committee (NWC).

Lamidi say im be di Acting National Chairman of di party now while Saleh Lawan na di Acting National Secretary.

According to him, Abure and di three others must vacate di order of di Federal High Court wey stop dem from taken any action on di leadership of di party.

Di emergency NWC meeting also reinstate di Executive Council members from Ogun State, Rivers State, and Gombe State.

How Labour party, Julius Abure and NLC react to di court ruling

Dis mata no sweet di belle of di Labour Party. For inside statement, di party say dem see di decapitation of di party leadership wit great suspicion and na way to weaken di party from within and distract dem from fighting to reclaim dia victory for di polls.

Di party maintain say Julius Abure go remain as dia national chairman despite di court ruling.

Di embattled national chairman, Julius Abure also maintain say im remain di national chairman of di party. E say di move na scope of di ruling party to destabilise di party.

“A court of competent jurisdiction only yesterday order say make I, Julius Abure remain di National Chairman, and make I no dey restrained from performing my duties, e therefore, baffle me why di Nigerian Police go allow dem use dem to perpetrate illegalities,” e tok inside one statement on Thursday.

E urge President Muhammadu Buhari to “call im party, di APC to order and also beg dem from using unorthodox means to suffocate political structures for Nigeria”.

“We advise di Police, APC, and dia sponsors to play by di rules. We no go tolerate again di intimidation and deployment of brute forces against di party and dia members,” e add.

Di 36 state chairmen of di Labour Party (LP) and some members of di party National Working Committee don pass vote of confidence on di leadership of Julius Abure.

Di chairmen during one press conference on Saturday say di action of Lamidi Apapa plus a few individuals dey illegal and any decision dem take dey null and void.

Di 36 state chairman bin ask Abure, wey dem recognise as di national chairman of di party, to immediately call for National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

Di National Labour Congress also don maintain say Abure go remain as di national chairman of di party.