Di pipo inside di Titanic submarine wey miss for di Atlantic Ocean

Wia dis foto come from, Lotus Eyes Photography / Engro

Time no too dey again for di search teams wey dey find di tourist submarine wey go missing on Sunday as e carry pipo go see wetin remain of di Titanic ship wey sink many years ago.

Contact wit di small sub dey lost about an hour and 45 minutes into di dive to di wreck site off di coast of Newfoundland, Canada, on Sunday

Although information about di incident still dey comot, now deatils about who and who dey onboard di submarine wey dey miss don dey clearer.

Hamish Harding

Wetin we call dis foto, Hamish Harding don fly go space and e don visit di South Pole

Di 58-year-old na di chairman of aircraft firm Action Aviation e be popular explorer wey don fly go space. E also hold three Guinness World Records.

For Oga Harding, wey be private jet dealer, di trip go di Titanic wreckage na di latest for di adventures wey e don embark on.

E don visit di South Pole plenty times – e go dia once wit former US astronaut Buzz Aldrin, and e fly go space for 2022 on board di Blue Origin fifth human-crewed flight.

Im three world records include di longest time spent for full ocean depth during one dive go di deepest part of di Mariana Trench.

Last weekend, oga Harding bin post on social media say one ship don comot from di city of St John, for Newfoundland, Canada, and im destination na di Titanic wreck.

From dia, e and di crew bin dey plan to start diving operations for di submarine go down to wia di ship take sink at around 04:00 local time (08:00 GMT) on Sunday morning.

E write on Facebook say im dey "proud to finally announce" say im go be part of di mission wey dey go see wetin remain of di Titanic wey sink for di Atlantic ocean.

Action Aviation bin tok on Sunday say dem don successfully launch di submarine and oga Harding "currently dey dive".

Later, im stepson, Brian Szasz for inside one post wey e don delete now on Facebook say: E "don miss on di submarine."

Patrick Woodhead, di founder of British tour operator White Desert Antarctica, tok say oga Harding na "incredible" aviation explorer and great advocate for discovering new pathways to make di world a better place.

Thoughts and prayers dey wit Mr Harding wife, Linda, plus im sons, e add.

Shahzada and Suleman Dawood

Wetin we call dis foto, Shahzada Dawood wit im wife Christine

British businessman, Shahzada Dawood wey come from one of Pakistan richest families, dey travel wit im son, Suleman, on di submarine.

For one statement dem release on Tuesday, di Dawood family for Pakistan tok say dem bin go on a journey to visit wetin remain of di Titanic wey sink for di Atlantic Ocean.

"As of now, dem no fit make contact wit dia submersible craft and na very little information dey available," e tok.

Di Dawood family, wey dey live for Surbiton, south-west London, dey for Canada for one month.

Shahzada Dawood na one trustee of di Seti Institute, one research organisation for California, according to dia website.

E say e dey live wit im wife, Christine, and dia children, Suleman and Alina.

Shahzada also, na di vice-chairman of Pakistani conglomerate Engro Corporation, and dem tok say dem dey pray for di "quick and safe return" of di two of dem.

For dia statement, im parents say: "We dey very grateful for di concern our colleagues and friends dey show us and we like to beg everyone to pray for dia safety."

Di statement add say di family dey fine and dem dey pray for di safe return of dia family members.

Shahzada father, Hussain Dawood, na di founding patron of King charity, di Prince Trust International.

Dia chief executive Will Straw say di tori shock dem and dem dey pray for dia rescue.

Di British Asian Trust, wey Shahzada dey support also tok say dia thoughts and prayers dey wit di Dawood family.

CEO Richard Hawkes said: "Di terrible news wey say our great friend and supporter Shahzada Dawood and im son Suleman dey di submarine pain us well-well.."

Paul-Henry Nargeolet

Wetin we call dis foto, Paul-Henry Nargeolet na diver for di French Navy

Paul-Henry Nargeolet, na former French Navy diver, wey also dey on board.

Di 77-year-old na director of underwater research for one company wey get di rights to wetin remain of di Titanic.

Mathieu Johann, one tok-tok pesin wey bin dey in touch wit im daughter Chloé Nargeolet, tok say im hope say Nargeole composure and military career go help reassure di crew on board, even if di operation outcome no depend on am.

Shortly before e board di submarine, oga Nargeolet bin tok say im dey look forward to one tour next year to recover objects from di wreck, e add.

Stockton Rush

Wetin we call dis foto, BBC feem Stockton Rush inside di submersible for 2022

Plenty reports dey say di Chief executive of OceanGate, Stockton Rush, dey on di vessel.

Contact wit di small sub lost about one hour and 45 minutes di journey of di tour start for mid-Atlantic on Sunday.

Now search teams dey rush to find di vessel but so far, no sign dey of am.

So far, dem don use military planes, one submarine and sonar buoys to take find di vessel.

Di Titanic wreck lie for some 435 miles (700km) south of St John, Newfoundland, although na from Boston, Massachusetts dem take dey run di rescue mission.

Di US Coast Guard tok say one research ship wey im name na Polar Prince don conduct surface search for di submarine on Monday evening.

Dem dey use am transport submersibles go di wreckage site and na di support ship on Sunday tourist expedition.

Di British Foreign Office say dem dey in contact wit di families of three British nationals and dem also dey in touch wit di local authorities.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly say: "We wish dem good luck and, of course, we hope say dem go quickly find dem.”

Di eight-day trip involve journey go di wreck of di Titanic – di package wey OceanGate Expeditions dey run – and e cost $250,000 (£195,600) per pesin and start for St John.

Participants travel some 370 miles (595km) on top one big ship go di area above di wreck site, den do one eight-hour dive go di Titanic on top one truck-sized submersible wey dey known as di Titan.

Di Titan dey designed to carry five pipo and e get "life support" for 96 hours for di crew, according to di firm website.

Di Titanic dey sit on 3,800m (12,500ft) under di surface for di bottom of di Atlantic. E dey about 600km (370 miles) off di coast of Newfoundland.