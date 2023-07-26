Five gbas gbos wey BBNaija fans dey expect for house di 'All Stars' season

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija/ Facebook

one hour wey don pass

Big Brother Naija don bring 20 former housemates come again for di latest edition of “BBNaija 2023 All Stars” reality TV show.

As dis former Big Brother Naija housemates don come togeda again inside di house, di question wey dey fans mind be say shey dis housemates go burn bridges or make peace among demselves.

Dis na as pipo don see ships capsize and friends turn enemies for inside and outside di biggie house.

Dis housemates wey enta biggie house on Sunday July 23, dey compete for di grand prize of 120 million naira for di next 70 days.

Di housemates include Pere, Mercy, Uriel, Tbaj, Angel, Alex, Cross, Seyi, Whitemoney and Neo.

Odas na Soma, Ike, Adekunle, Doyin, Kiddwaya, Venita, Alex, CeeC, Princess and Ilebaye.

Mercy and Ike: Lovers chop breakfast

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija/Facebook

Di relationship between Ike Steve Onyema and Mercy Eke (BBN season four edition) dey among di relationship wey capsize afta di house.

Dis two love birds for inside house express dia love for each oda so tey Ike threaten say if guy come close to Mercy inside di house im go run am street outside di house.

Wen Mercy win di show for 2019 “Pepper Dem” edition Ike buy flower go meet am for stage.

Afta di show we see say dis lovers don already serve demselves breakfast.

For 2021 Ike tell im fans on Twitter say im dey “single” and Mercy confam for her fans on Youtube say she don “move on.”

On Sunday, dis ex-lovers don dey ginger tok-tok among fans about dia romance in 2019, weda dem go continue dia love or expose why dem break up for dis new season of BBNaija.

Cee C and Alex: Double Wahala kasala

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija/ Facebook

Dis two housemates Cynthia Nwadiora and Alex Amuchechukwu Asogwa been friends for inside di house until kasala burst between dem for “Double Wahala” edition.

Tori be say di beef start over Tobi Bakare, anoda housemate wey be Cee C “boyfriend” and Alex “bestie” for dat 2018 BBN edition.

Cee C na one reality star wey dey famous for being controversial.

Di kasala between her and Alex start over one task wey BBN give dem inside biggie house.

Dis two mock and insult each oda so tey-tey dem almost beat demselves throwaway wig for camera.

Afta di biggie house drama wey dem almost tear cloth for dia bodi, wen dem meet for BBNaija reunion Cee-C claim say Alex and Tobi nack each oda for inside hotel, wey BBN lodge dem for di final party.

On Sunday, e be like say dem don resolve dia mata peacefully as dem hug each oda inside biggie house howeva not up to three days later and dem don alreadi enta inside one trouser.

Pere Egbi and WhiteMoney: Cooking strategy

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija/ Facebook

Pere and WhiteMoney na competitors wey no dey use eye see each other for “Shine Ya Eye” BBN 2021 edition.

Wen dem dey biggie house, Pere tok say WhiteMoney wan use cooking strategy take win di competition dat year, as im be di only pesin wey dey cook for odas inside di kitchen.

WhiteMoney bin dey cook for all di housemate becos food ingredients no reach for inside biggie house.

Wen Pere win the head of house for di third week, e commot WhiteMoney for di kitchen. Afta, Pere go meet WhiteMoney commot im belt come dey ask am questions,

WhiteMoney vex for Pere e come dey para. But as we later see na WhiteMoney win dat year competition.

BBN fans still dey wonder whether dis two go show manpower for di camera dis “All Stars” season. If you ask me na; who I go ask?

Cross and Angel; Baddie jam Bad boy

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija/Facebook

Dis relationship no pass biggie house bifor im capsize, Angel and Cross jam each oda for inside biggie house “Shine Ya Eye” season.

For biggie house in 2021, Cross tell one of im guy Pere say, e dey crush on Angel. Afta Cross go meet Angel wey she dey and dem “kiss.”

One night, Cross and Angel argue ova dia “situationship” as dem dey try define dia relationship. Cross tok say dem be bestie na im Angel tell am say make dem no touch each oda again.

For di 2021 BBN reunion, di two talk about dia friendship inside and outside biggie house. Angel tok about how she don help Cross for Lagos and Dubai but Cross tok say im dey try as a friend to her.

As di mata come take be fans wan see dem go share more passionate kiss as friends or dem go distance themselves for dis new season.

Adekunle and Doyin: Gossip monger

Dis two dem be friends for inside biggie house “Level Up” season for 2022.

Doyin accuse am say him dey gossip about her wen dem dey biggie house during dia BBN reunion. Adekunle beg her and oda housemates but she tok say im mama home training na waste.