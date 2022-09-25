Hundreds chop arrest as pipo kontinu protest say dem no wan join Russia army

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Hundreds of pipo don chop arrest by authorities as protests against Russia new "partial mobilisation" kontinu across di kontri, one independent rights group tok.

OVD-Info say 724 pipo dey detained across 32 different cities on Saturday.

Widespread demonstrations don break out since President Vladimir Putin announce plans to draft 300,000 men to fight for Ukraine.

Rallies wey no get approval dey banned under Russian law.

But Oga Putin move to draft civilians into di military don spark large scale protests for urban areas, wit more dan 1,000 pipo in detention for demonstrations earlier dis week.

For Moscow, tori pipo AFP report witness one demonstrator dey shout "we no be cannon fodder" as she chop arrest.

And for St Petersburg, Russia second city, one man bin tell tori pipo say: "I no wan go to war for Putin."

Some of doz wey dem arrest on Saturday report say dem give dem draft papers afta dem dey detained. Di Kremlin bin defend di practice earlier dis week, say "e no dey against di law".

Moscow don also approve harsh new punishments for doz wey dem accuse say abandon dia duty once dem dey put dia name.

Oga Putin bin sign fresh decrees on Saturday to sama punishments of up to 10 years imprisonment for any soja wey dem catch dey surrender or attempt to japa from di military or refuse to fight.

Di president also sign orders wey grant Russian citizenship to any foreign national wey sign up to serve one year for di kontri military.

Di decree, wey some observers don suggest say show how severe Moscow shortage of troops don become, bypass di usual requirement of five years of residency for di kontri.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, One woman wey Russian police arrest

Elsewhere, oda young Russians kontinu to run from mobilisation as dem dey try leave di kontri.

For di border wit Georgia, queues of Russian cars stretch back more dan 30km (18 miles) and di interior ministry don urge pipo make dem no travel.

Local Russian officials don admit say e bin get one ogbonge arrival of cars wey dey try cross - wit nearly 2,500 vehicles wey dey wait for one checkpoint.

Di admission be one change of tone from Russia, wit di Kremlin describing reports of Russians wey dey run as "fake" on Thursday.

One man wey di BBC tok to for Vladikavkaz for North Ossetia, for di Russian side of di border, say e dey see car registration numbers from all over Russia.

"Our pipo no get di correct informate about di situation for Ukraine," e tok.

"Also, wetin I fit TOK about pipo wey i don dey tok to… e dey simple, pipo no wan go to war."

Meanwhile, Finland don also see one sharp increase for di number of Russians wey dey try enter di kontri.

Matti Pitkaniitty, tok-tok pesin for di kontri Border Guard, say di number of Russians wey dey land don pass double since last week.

Dem no support media player for your device Play video, "Video appears to show queues at Russia-Georgia border", Duration 0,25 00:25 Wetin we call dis Video, Ukraine war: Video show queues for Russia-Georgia border

On Friday, di goment bin announce plans to stop Russian tourists to enter di kontri.

"Di aspiration and purpose na to significantly reduce di number of pipo wey dey come to Finland from Russia," President Sauli Niinistö bin tell di state broadcaster.

Several oda neighbouring states don already rule out to offer asylum to Russians wey dey try avoid di draft.

"Many Russians wey don japa from Russia sake of mobilisation dey fine wit killing Ukrainians," Latvia Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs tok.