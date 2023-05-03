Properties worth around $80 million, oda tins Mugabe son-in-law dey demand as divorce settlement

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Bona Mugabe wit her husband for di funeral of her papa for 2019

30 minutes wey don pass

Di daughter of Zimbabwe former president Robert Mugabe don enta one divorce gbege wey worth tens of millions of dollars.

Thirty three year old Bona Mugabe file for divorce for March from her husband of nine years, former airline pilot Simba Chikore.

Im now dey claim share of di asset wey di couple get including big plots of land, farms and cash.

For di court papers wey BBC see, di former airline pilot Simba Chikore list plenty properties wey im tok say dem get during im nine year marriage to Bona Mugabe.

Im want a share of 25 residential properties wey worth close to US $80 million, farming equipment and huge amounts of cash.

E also list 21 farms, some wey dem lease from di goment or wey dem acquire during di take over of white owned farms and e no even follow di former President Mugabe policy of one farm per household. Chikore say im demands na drop in di ocean of im wife riches.

Di divorce don give Zimbabweans rare glimpse into how Mugabe family wealth reach and e don raise questions about how dem get dia wealth.

Chikore say di asset come about through donations, payments for work dem carry out for di former president and by inheritance wen im die for 2019.

In response, George Charamba, wey be Oga Mugabe toktok pesin and now dey serve for President Emmerson Mnangagwa office, deny say di couple get 21 farms

"All Agricultural Land belong to di State, as farmers dey use am on LEASE BASIS," e tweet.

Im also add say make nobody "build any politics or arguments around so-called 21 farms allegedly owned by Cde Bona and her estraged hubby".

E no dey clear wen di divorce case - before court for di capital, Harare - go end.

List of wetin Simba dey demand from di divorce

Di property wey im list for di court papers include one 6,385-hectare farm named Surtic, plus land for di affluent Harare suburb of Helensvale.

E also include one property wey worth $40m anoda wey worth $11m and oda plots each worth between $100,000 and $600,000 (£80,000-£480,000).

One mansion for Dubai wey worth 30 million dirham (£8.7m) also dey contested for di divorce.

Di estranged couple dey also fight for farm equipment including one combined harvester and oda equipment wey worth millions of dollars, also dey di list for di court papers.

Wetin to know about Simba Chikore

Simba Chikore na Zimbabwean and ex-husband of Robert Mugabe daughter Bona.

For September 2016, dem appoint am as di Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Air Zimbabwe, one move wey some Zimbabweans bin criticise wit claims say im land di post sake of im relationship to Robert Mugabe.

On 19 November 2017, reports say Chikore bin resign from di post as Air Zimbabwe COO.

Chikore apparently resign just days bifor di house arrest of im father in-law former President Mugabe as part of di military takeover wey happun for November 2017 for one coup.

For March 2023, Bona Mugabe file for divorce from Simba Chikore, on di grounds say dem get total breakdown and hope no dey to restore dia marriage.

According to di court papers, di parties don lose all love and affection for each oda and dem don dey live apart for more dan nine months.