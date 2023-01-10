Di world most powerful passports ranking for 2023

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

25 minutes wey don pass

Global citizenship and residence advisory company Henley & Partners don release im quarterly report on di world most desirable passports.

Na three Asia kontri passports dey offer any pesin wey dey hold am more travel freedom across di world dan any oda kontri.

Dis na according to di most recent report from London-based global citizenship and residence advisory company Henley & Partners.

Di Henley Passport Index na di original, authentic index wey dey give rank different kontris passport and di number places pipo wey carry dem fit get access without visa in advance.

Dis index dey based on only informate wey dem gada from International Air Transport Association IATA – di biggest and most accurate travel information database.

Di best passports to hold for 2023, according to di Henley Passport Index

1. Japan (193 destinations)

2. Singapore, South Korea (192 destinations)

3. Germany, Spain (190 destinations)

4. Finland, Italy, Luxembourg (189 destinations)

5. Austria, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden (188 destinations)

6. France, Ireland, Portugal, United Kingdom (187 destinations)

7. Belgium, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, United States, Czech Republic (186 destinations)

8. Australia, Canada, Greece, Malta (185 destinations)

9. Hungary, Poland (184 destinations)

10. Lithuania, Slovakia (183 destinations)

Di worst passports to hold for 2023, according to di Henley Passport Index

Many kontris around di world get visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 40 or fewer kontris. Dem be

102. North Korea (40 destinations)

103. Nepal, Palestinian territory (38 destinations)

104. Somalia (35 destinations)

105. Yemen (34 destinations)

106. Pakistan (32 destinations)

107. Syria (30 destinations)

108. Iraq (29 destinations)

109. Afghanistan (27 destinations)

Wia African kontris dey for Henley Passport Index?

Di top three African kontris wey get ogbonge passports wey dey open doors na:

First position Seychelles. Seychelles dey rank number 29 position for di Henley Passport Index. Im holders get access to 153 kontris around di world without visa in advance.

South Africa dey follow am for back wit ranking of 53 position. Im passport carriers fit enta 106 kontris without visa in advance

Di number three top Africa kontri na Botswana wit ranking of 63 position. Dis passport go give you access to 87 kontris around di world.

Ghana carry number 80 position wit 65 visa free destinations