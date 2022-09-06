Arrest of 'fake reverend sister', wetin we know

Di Rivers State Police Command for South south Nigeria don parade one woman wey dem claim say na fake Reverend sister.

Di police also say dem rescue 15 pikin from di said woman.

Oga Friday Eboka, di commissioner of police for di state dey accuse di woman of child trafficking.

Di police parade di woman wit di pikin dem on Tuesday for di headquarters for Port Harcourt, di state capital.

Wetin police tok

CP Eboka for di briefing wit tori pipo say dem discover di pikin dem for one house for Aluu, Ikwerre Local government area of di state.

“Na pesin give us credible information wey make us go raid di house for Aluu. We search di house come see 15 pikin before we come arrest di woman,” di police oga tok.

E add say, “Di pikin wey we rescue range from eight to nine years for di woman house.

“E take us some house before we fit get information from di children. Some of dem wey fit tok tell us dia experience for di hand of di woman.

“One of di pikin tell us say na for October 2020 dem kidnap her and na as she reach di woman house for Aluu she see oda children, afta some time dem carry am give somebody for Lagos. Na becos di pipo wey dem give her to feel say she too sharp. Dat na why dem send her back.

“Anoda pikin say she bin dey wit her mother for Ada -George wen some pipo come carry her.”

Di police di suspect no wan tok true but dia own be say dem don rescue di pikin dem from her.

‘I no be fake Reverend sister’

Di suspect for interview wit tori pipo say wetin police tok na false accusation.

She say she no be fake Reverend sister as police claim – “Our Lady of victory missionary sisters for England. Na foreign congregation wey di mother house dey for England. And I be di only Nigerian wey don attend di place.

“Na becos of di lifestyle of di sisters dia, as dem dey wear trouser make me comot dia. Una fit check am for internet.

“Na as I come back I come set up di Saint Francis of Asisis orphanage home.”

Di suspect explain say some of di pikin wey police see for her home na pikin of pipo wey get mental problem.

She also say some pipo dey also bring pikin for am to keep, “I no know weda dem kidnap dem or not.”