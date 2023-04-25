US President Joe Biden don launch im 2024 re-election campaign

US President Joe Biden don announce say im go run for re-election for 2024, as e set di stage for potential rematch wit Donald Trump.

Di Democrat bin dey expected to seek a second four-year term plus launch im campaign for inside one video on Tuesday.

E say na critical moment as freedoms and rights dey under threat. "Dis no be di time to dey relaxed," e tok. "Dat na why I dey run".

Di 58-year-old Vice-President Kamala Harris, go once again be im running mate.

Oga Biden, wey be 80-year-old, already na di oldest president for US history and e dey likely say e go face questions about im age throughout di campaign. E go be 86 by di time e go finish a second full term for 2029.

"E dey legitimate for pipo to raise issues about my age," e bin tok earlier dis year. "And di only thing I fit say na, watch me."

Watch Joe Biden announce his 2024 re-election campaign

Oga Biden bin face oga Trump for 2020, e defeat di Republican afta e promise to "restore di soul of di United States".

"Wen I run for president four years ago, I tok say we dey battle for di soul of America - and we still dey di war," Oga Biden tok for inside di three-minute announcement video, wey show di president dey meet various range of Americans.

Fotos of di 2021 attack on di US Capitol, wen supporters of Oga Trump storm di building as dem dey try protest im loss to oga Biden bin show for di video.

Oga Trump don already launch im bid for di presidency, wey raise di prospect say di two men go again face each other once again on 5 November 2024. Both dey considered favourites to win dia nominations although oga Trump dey face competition from di likes of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

For months now, oga Biden don make am clear say im go stand for re-election and di main question wey pipo dey ask na wen e go announce am. Afta spending di weekend wih aides for Camp David, di presidential retreat for Maryland, e decide to launch im campaign on di fourth anniversary of im 2020 announcement.

Julie Chavez Rodriguez, one senior White House adviser, go serve as im campaign manager.

Concerns about oga Biden second term bid

At di moment, oga Biden no get any major challengers for di Democratic nomination, wey mean smooth path to di candidacy dey almost certain.

But one recent polls suggest say im decision to run na divisive one both within di party and nationally. One NBC News poll over di weekend discover say 70% of Americans, and just over half of Democrats, believe say make e no run again.

A majority of pipo wey tok say make Mr Biden no run again cite im age as a concern. Forty-eight percent said dis na di "major concern".

Im approval ratings still remain negative by a significant margin but Mr Biden hopes of re-election dey boosted late last year wen im party perform better than expected for di midterm elections.

He also get series of legislative achievements to flaunt on di campaign trail, wey include one $1.2tn infrastructure bill plus di marshalling of Western support for Ukraine since Russia invasion.

Currently, e get two other announced candidates for di Democratic nomination - bestselling self-help author Marianne Williamson and anti-vaccine activist Robert Kennedy Jr.

Di lack of any formidable rivals for im party don allow Mr Biden to set di timing of im announcement without any significant external pressure.

Im advisers don tok say im see advantage in drawing a contrast between im role as e dey govern di nation while im potential Republican opponent dey engage for partisan campaigning or - for Mr Trump case - deal wit criminal investigations.

Di Republican Party bin respond to im announcement as dem describe Mr Biden as "out-of-touch" for thinking say e deserve to dey re-elected afta e don "create crisis afta crisis" over di last four years.