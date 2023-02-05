How doctors retrieve blade dem 'forget' inside woman womb for 11 years

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, File foto of Red Cross doctors as dey perform surgery

21 minutes wey don pass

For 11 years, Ms Felistah Nafula, 36, wey don dey live wit stomach pain bin believe say she get ulcer, come begin look for treatment.

Local tori report say di problem bin start weeks afta she do one Caesarian operation to give birth to her first child for one hospital for Kitale, Kenya.

But as di years dey go by, she begin complain of pains inside her belle wey doctors bin suspect say e fit be ulcer.

Wen she dey all set to enta di twelfth year wit her problem, doctors begin suspect say her problem fit big pass ulcer.

Plenti scans later show say sometin wey dey metallic dey inside her belle and dem book her for di theatre for Maragua Level Four hospital for Murang'a County inside Kenya.

Afta one two-hour procedure on February 2, di doctors later show am wetin dem find - na one surgical blade.

Local tori report say Dr Kairo Kimende, di hospital medical superintendent, wey lead di surgical team tell tori pipo for Nations say dem find di blade for di abdomen wia e hide between di uterus and di small intestines.

Di blade bin dey lie dia in a way wey be say "e make Ms Nafula lose di ability to conceive since di time wey di tin dey her belle," Dr Kimende tok.

Ms Nafula say di blade nearly end her marriage since her husband no fit understand why e be say till afta a decade, dem bin no fit born anoda pikin.

She bin dey at pains to explain herself, knowing too well say no be mago-mago on her part.

'I hope say goment go investigate di medics'

According to local reports. her husband, Samuel Mungai, say im dey patient say all along because im love im wife.

“I even play one big role to find medical attention for her. No be to find baby, but for her problem wey dey make her belle pain am and she go occasionally faint. I sabi say she get problem but I bin no tink say e go dey related to her inability to conceive," e tok.

Im visit one doctor to check if im be di problem.

“Wit di knowledge say my wife get di problem, I take one closer interest. Medical doctor friends advise me to have my wife undergo a series of examinations wey dey related to her fertility,” e tok.

X-rays dem conduct for one hospital for Thika reveal say she get one strange body of metallic nature for inside her belle.

Oga Mungai dey happy say im wife now don dey free from di problematic blade. “To get belle no be priority, but if e happun I go praise God,” e tok.

"I hope say di goment go investigate di medics wey handle my wife Caesarean birth 11 years ago and make dem explain how and why dem dump di blade inside my wife belle," e tok.