Video show how shark attack and kill man wey bin dey swim for beach

9 June 2023, 16:41 WAT New Informate 19 minutes wey don pass

One Russian citizen don die for one shark attack near beach for di Egyptian Red Sea resort of Hurghada,

Na one tiger shark attack di man as im dey swim for di Dream Beach on Thursday afternoon, Egyptian and Russian officials confam am.

Although di Egypt Environment Ministry post am for dia Facebook say na tiger shark dey responsible for di death of di beachgoer, but dem no give di details of di man.

One eyewitness catch di moment of di attack on camera and share di video wit Reuters.

Di video show di man, wey dey in im early 20s, dey swim about in di sea before di fish drag am go under.

According to Reuters, one diver describe how a lifeguard wey dey nearby hotel raise di alarm and pipo rush dia to help, but dem no fit reach di man in time.

One team from di Egypt environment ministry and oda authorities tok for statement say dem don capture di shark. Dem also ban swimming, snorkelling and oda water sports for di area for two days, starting from Friday.

Russia TASS news agency say di pesin wey di shark kill na one Russian man wey dem born for 1999.

Russian Consul-General Viktor Voropayev say di name of di man na V Yu Popov, e tok say di man bin don dey live for Egypt for a while, say no be tourist.

For one statement dem post on dia official channel on di Telegram messaging application, di consulate pass on im condolences to im family and friends, and ask Russians to dey vigilant wen dem dey inside water and abide by swimming and diving bans imposed by di Egyptian authorities.

'Rare attack'

Shark attacks no dey common for di Red Sea coastal regions.

However, for 2022, E get two fatal attacks for Hurghada within days, wey kill two female tourists.

One be di 68-year-old Austrian wey im arm tear off wen e bin dey swim, anoda na one Romanian tourist.

Dis attacks make authorities close several beaches wey dey di kontri Red Sea coast at dat time.

For 2018, shark kill one Czech tourist off di Red Sea beach. One German tourist also die for similar attack for 2015.

In 2010, Egypt tourism ministry bin call in experts from abroad to investigate series of shark attacks wey happun for di Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Di attack claim di life of one 70-year-old German woman just days after four oda tourists injure.

Five attacks in five days close to di shore of tourist hot spot Sharm el-Sheikh kill one German and injure four oda foreign tourists.

Fear bin always dey say shark attacks fit hurt Egypt lucrative tourism trade.

Tourists describe am in graphic detail how di water bin go red as di shark attack di elderly German woman wey bin dey snorkel for one place wey pipo reason say bin dey safe just 20m (65ft) from di shore.

Di woman die immediately afta di attack. Egyptian officials say dem bite her for her thigh and arm.

International shark experts from US enta Egypt dat time to deal wit di rare series of attacks.

Three Russians and one Ukrainian also injure for different scenario.