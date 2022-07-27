11 Nigerian states declare 'holidays' for PVC registrations
Nigeria election agency, Inec plan to end of di continues voters registration on 31st of July 2022.
Di end of di exercise, a major requirement for di 2023 general elections, means say citizens above 18 years gatz register by then.
Sake of dis deadline, at least a quarter of all di 36 states of di federation don declare work free days for dis pipo to go register.
Lagos State, Nigeria commercial capital join di list of states wey give dia civil servants time off to go get dia Permanent Voters Card before Sunday.
Di four day time off bin start from Tuesday July 26 and go end on Friday July 29.
Oda states wey don give dia cili servants off include:
Adamawa
Di state govnor, Ahmadu Fintiri declare July 28 and 29 for dia PVC registration and collection.
Borno
Di state govnor, Babagana Zulum declare Thursday and Friday, July 21 and 22 as public holiday for di state, e use am take ask civil servants make dem use di opportunity to gbab dia Permanent Voters Card (PVC).
Bauchi
Govnr Bala Mohammed bin declare Monday June 27 as public holiday so eligible voters wey bin neva register for dia Permanent Voters Card go fit do am before di first deadline wey be June 30.
Kaduna
Kaduna govnor, Nasir El-Rufai recently declare three day holiday for di residents of di state.
Di holiday go run from Wednesday 27th to Friday di 29th of July to give state pipo space to fit complete voter registration.
Niger
Di Niger State Goment bin allow dia civil servants take Thursday and Friday, June 30 and July 1 off as work free days.
Di state govnor, Sani Bello tok am for meeting with im cabinet members dem on June 29.
Ogun
Ogun State govnror, Dapo Abiodun bin declare July 26 as work free day so pipo go fit collect dia PVCs.
For message wey im post on social media on di day, e sat e go one Ward for di state to observe how e dey go.
Osun
Osun State goment declare Friday June 24 as public holiday for di registration and collection of PVCs.
Na di Secretary for di state goment, Wole Oyebamiji na im reveal dis one inside statement.
Plateau
Govnor Simon Lalong bin declare public holiday for June 27 and 208, make pipo for di state get dia PVC.
Yobe
Govnor Mai Mala Buni na one of di first govors wet declare work free day for im pipo so dem go fit register for dia PVC
Di acting Head of Service, Garba Bilal n aim reveal di dats from June 29 to July 1.
Zamfara
For Zamfara State, dem bin declare di whole week as work free so pipo go fit register for di PVCs.
Di state release pipo from June 20 to 24th for di exercise.