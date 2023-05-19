Wetin court tok about Labour Party Alex Otti and odas dia candidacy for di 2023 elections

Wia dis foto come from, Alex Otti/ facebook

13 minutes wey don pass

One Federal High Court wey siddon for Kano don cancel di candidature of Abia state Governor-elect, Alex Otti and odas for di 2023 general elections.

Justice Mohammed Yunusa of wey give wey dey on top di mata, also cancel di candidature of all di candidates of di Labour Party for Abia and Kano States.

Di judge bin rule say dia emergence no comply wit di 2022 Electoral Act provisions.

Tori pipo bin see one copy of di judgement wey di court deliver on Friday.

Di judge bin sama di ruling wit di Suit No FHC/KN/CS/107/2023.

Wia dis foto come from, High Court, Kano Wetin we call dis foto, Court paper

Wia dis foto come from, High Court, Kano Wetin we call dis foto, Court Paper

Who file di suit?

Na one Ibrahim Haruna Ibrahim file di suit against di Labour Party and di Independent National Electoral Commission, Inec.

For di suit, di Kano High Court bin rule say as di Labour Party fail to submit dia membership register to Inec within 30 days bifo dia primary elections, e don render di process invalid.

Di judge bin rule say dem no fit say di party wey never comply wit di provisions of di electoral act get candidate for one election and dem no fit declare am as winner of election.

E say di votes dem cast for all di candidates of di LP for Kano and Abia states therefore na “waste”.

But di judge however say dem no go order INEC to withdraw Otti certificate of return.

E say since di candidates wey participate for di Abia election no be parties before di court, e lack di jurisdiction to make an order on di issuance of certificate of return.

Labour Party reject Kano state High Court Judgment against dia members

Meanwhile, di Labour party don reject di judgement wey nullify di candidature of dia elected members for Kano and Abia states.

For one statement wey dia tok-tok pesin Obiora Ifoh sign, Labour Party accuse one group wey dey loyal to dia suspended National Chairman Lamidi Apapa say dem dey try create more crisis for di party.

Di statement also tok say, “Di leadership of di Labour Party dey horrified wit di judgement wey dem enta against our party by one state high court for Kano state wherein dem annul di elections of our party members into various political offices across di 36 states of di federation”.

Labour Party say dem dey more concerned wit di rush wey Justice Yunusa of Kano High Court take discharge di duties as di appearance and judgement for di mata within 48 hours.

Di Party further tok say Labour Party wey dem mention as respondent for di suit no dey aware of any suit against am for Kano state as dem no serve di party wit any summons.

Alex Otti bin dislodge 24 year reign of PDP for Abia state

Wia dis foto come from, Alex Otti/facebook

On 22 March, di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) bin declare Alex Otti of di Labour Party winner of di Abia state governorship election.

Di State returning officer Professor Nnenna Oti, bin tok say Otti poll LP - 175,467 to beat im main opponent Okey Ahiwe of di Peoples Democratic Party wey poll 88,529.

Dat day, di state returning officer make di final declaration afta she collate di result of Obingwa Local goment wey bin dey delay di final announcement.

From di results wey Inec collate Otti bin win 11 Local goment areas of Abia North, Abia South, Arochukwu, Bende, Ikwuano, Isuikwuato, Ohafia, Umuahia North, Umuahia South, Umunneochi and Obingwa.

Otti also be former govnorship candidate of Abia State under di All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

For 31 December 2015, di Court of Appeal for Owerri remove Okezie Ikpeazu wey dey di Peoples Democratic Party as govnor of Abia State and declare Otti di winner of di April 11 and April 25 governorship elections for di state.