How dem find di body of MasterChef host Jock Zonfrillo wey die suddenly

Wia dis foto come from, Network 10 Wetin we call dis foto, Jock Zonfrillo (centre) wit im fellow MasterChef Australia hosts

Award-winning chef and MasterChef Australia host Jock Zonfrillo don die suddenly, at di age of 46.

Di Scotsman bin work for one renowned restaurants around di world bifor e open im own for Australia.

Di broadcaster Network 10 confam im death on di day di 2023 season premiere of MasterChef dey set to air.

Zonfrillo wife Lauren Fried and im four children na im survive am, and dem tok for statement say dia hearts dey "shattered".

"For pipo wey cross im path, become im mate, or dey lucky enof to be im family, keep dis proud Scot for your hearts wen you get your next whisky," di family tok.

Dem find Zonfrillo dead for one house for Melbourne wen police conduct one welfare check for di early hours of Monday morning. Victoria Police tok dem no dey treat di death as suspicious.

Im death don cause figures for di culinary and entertainment world to begin pour out dia grief.

Celebrity chefs Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay, plus host of former Masterchef contestants, lead di tributes.

Oliver, wey bin dey due to appear for di season opener post one foto of am wit Zonfrillo for Instagram and di two oda judges, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen, on set.

"I dey in total shock to wake up to di sudden death of [Jock].. we bin get di best time working together for dis year MasterChef," e write.

Ramsay write on Twitter say: "I dey saddened by di devastating news... I truly enjoy di time we spend togeda on MasterChef for Australia".

Network 10 also pay tribute to di star, tok say Zonfrillo charisma, passion and wicked sense of humour don inspire one nation of home cooks. MasterChef – wey dem dey pre-record – no go air dis week as planned, e tok.

Dem born am for Glasgow for 1976, Zonfrillo begin dey work for kitchens at 12. At 15, im become one of di youngest-ever apprentices to work for luxury Scottish resort, Di Turnberry Hotel.

Two years later im begin dey work for Michelin-starred British chef Marco Pierre White for im famous Hyde Park Hotel.

But despite im high level career, Zonfrillo say im become broke, homeless and addicted to heroin for im teenage years. E write at length about im struggles wit drug addiction for im 2021 memoir, Last Shot.

E say im turn one new leaf wit one move to Australia for 2000, and go on to open several restaurants. Im most successful na Adelaide award-winning Restaurant Orana, wey open for 2013.

For 2019, dem announce di presenter as part of one all new host line-up for MasterChef Australia.