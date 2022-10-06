'My four-year-old daughter die three days afta dem rape her’

Wia dis foto come from, Adamu Mohammed

6 October 2022, 13:37 WAT New Informate 54 minutes wey don pass

Parents of late four-year-old Khadija Adamu for Kano state Nigeria say di last couple of days be ones wey dem wish say dem go fit reverse as dia hearts heavy afta wetin happun to dia daughter.

Khadija father wey dem dey call Siyama, Adamu Mohammed say na wen dem dey bath im daughter on di 27th of September 2022 na im dem notice say one kain smell dey comot from her private part.

“Na as dem dey bath her (Khadija) on di morning of 27th September (2022) di mother observe say one kain smell dey comot from her private part and if dem wash di place she go begin shout ‘zafi’ wey mean pain for Hausa language.”

“Na from dia we know say sometin dey wrong and by di time her mother pressure her, she tok say na our neighbour invite her to im room and give her biscuits before e comot her pant saying e go kill her if she tell anybody.”

“Dat morning we rush her go hospital wia doctors check her and confam to us say dem don penetrate her private part di report shock us.” E tok.

Adamu say di next tin dem do na to quickly involve police since di issue don become criminal case.

“So we rush go Kwana Hudu police station to report wetin happun and police even siddon with di girl and she narrate everytin wey happun and how di neighbour use sweet and biscuits lure her to im room.”

“Two days later, dat is on 29th September she begin sick and by di time we rush her back to hospital doctors confam say she don die.”

“Before she die, even some neighbours hear as she dey shout ‘zai kashe ni’ dat is 'e go kill me' - wey be wetin di man be tell her before e (allegedly) rape her.”

On dat particular day, 27 September, na im police arrest di neighbour wey dey stay close to di house of Khadija and na pesin wey di father know very well.

“Na pesin wey I dey relate with and wey we dey greet so di whole tin shock me.”

‘I bin get big dreams for my daughter’

Wetin we call dis foto, Khadija die on di 29th of September for Kano

Adamu say e bin get big dreams for im four-year-old daughter because na very smart girl she be.

“My dream na for her to become medical doctor become Siyama na very smart girl, even for her age, she get beta brain becos she don already memorise one chapter from di holy Quran.”

“And she dey always tell me say - ‘papa I wan make you put me for school’ and I go tell her say very soon.”

“Wetin I no go ever forget na how she dey rush to hug me each time I return home from work.”

“Na she be di first of our two children and she dey always tok say me na my daddy pikin and my sister na for mummy.”

Finally, Adamu call on authorities to helep am fight for justice and to make sure say pesin wey do dis tin to im daughter pay di price.

Police confam rape but dey wait for cause of death report

Tok-tok pesin for Kano Police Command SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa confam di arrest of one 37-year-old man and say hospital don confam say di girl suffer penetration for her private part.

Di police officer also confam say dem get report of di girl death and dey wait to hear from di hospital regarding cause of death to see weda di rape and di death get any link.

“We don arrest am and investigation dey continue over di mata, hospital confam to us say penetration happun for di girl private part.”

“We also get report of her death and we dey wait to hear from di hospital regarding cause of death to see weda di rape and death dey linked.”