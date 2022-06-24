Actress Tonto Dikeh emerge as ADC deputy govnorship candidate for Rivers State

Wia dis foto come from, African Democratic Party Wetin we call dis foto, Tonto Dikeh na popular Nollywood actress from Rivers State

24 June 2022

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, don come out as di deputy govnorship candidate of di African Democratic Congress (ADC) for di 2023 general election for Rivers State.

Tok-tok pesin for ADC Rivers State, Luckyman Egila confam di tori to BBC Pidgin.

Di govnorship candidate for di state, Tonte Ibraye, also make di announcement on Friday morning, for im Facebook page.

"Afta series of consultations with leaders of our party, di African Democratic Congress (ADC) for Rivers State and di national level, I happy to announce Ambassador Tonto Dikeh as my running mate for di 2023 gubernatorial election for Rivers State.

"We dey pleased to welcome her to di #RiversRescueMission2023 as we strive to improve di standard of living for evrione in our dear Rivers State."

Tonti Dikeh sef don accept to run as di deputy govnorship candidate for di party. She post her acceptance for her Facebook.

"I thank Mr. Tonte Ibraye (@tonteibraye), di Govnorship Candidate of di African Democratic Congress (ADC) Rivers State for nominating me as im running mate.

We dey look forward to invest massively for social protection, to create a social value system for young pipo, increase women inclusion in our governance system, support small businesses and strengthen our traditional institutions to be active players in di drive to bring sustainable development to di good pipo of Rivers State.

I dey glad to be a proud member of di #RiversRescueMission2023 Please get your PVC and join di movement.” She tok.

