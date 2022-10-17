Multiple explosions for Kyiv as Ukraine report kamikaze drone strikes

Buildings for Kyiv dey damage for di suicide-drone attacks.

At least three explosions don happun for Ukrainian capital Kyiv, afta air raid sirens go off.

Mayor Vitalii Klitschko tok say residential buildings for di central Shevchenkivskiy area damage.

Andriy Yermak, head of President Zelensky office, tok say di attacks na from so-called kamikaze drones.

One week ago, di capital dey hit by several Russian missiles during rush hour, part of nationwide attack wey kill 19 pipo.

Di explosions on Monday happen for around 07:00 local time (04:00 GMT), BBC Paul Adams, wey dey di city tok.

Kyiv drone strike: Explosions damage building

Writing on di Telegram social media site, Klitschko tok say dem bin dey di Shevchenkivskiy district, wey dey hit by several strikes last week.

E say rescuers dey on site, and tell residents to stay for air raid shelters.

Yermak tok for Telegram say di attack na from kamikaze drones, and dat Ukraine need more air defence systems "as soon as possible".

Wetin be kamikaze drones?

Kamikaze drone for sky

Small aerial weapons, also known as loitering munitions, wey go destroy afta striking di target

Unlike oda drones - wey suppose to return home afta dropping missiles - kamikaze drones dey disposable

Di name derive from di Japanese pilots wey volunteer to crash dia planes for suicide missions for World War Two

President Zelensky don before now accuse Russia of using Iranian made drones

Russian President Vladimir Putin tok say last week strikes na retaliation for di bombing of one key bridge wey link Russia to occupied Crimea, wey e blame on Ukraine.

Na di first time during di war wey di centre of Kyiv don dey directly targeted.

Earlier dis week, Putin tok say no need for more large-scale strikes on Ukraine.

Most of di place wey dem bin target don dey hit, e tok, adding say dis no be im aim to destroy di kontri.

O﻿ne Ukrainian for Kyiv fire at one drone